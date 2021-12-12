Desperate Search for Survivors Continues After US Tornadoes Devage | World

The emergency services continue to search for survivors this Sunday (12) in a candle factory located in the heart of the United States, which has become a symbol of the devastation caused by tornadoes that leave at least 94 dead.
The series of tornadoes affected five states, leaving a trail of destruction over hundreds of miles, but it was in Mayfield, Kentucky, that the devastation was worst.
From the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory, there was nothing left but twisted beams and sheet metal stacked several meters high.
Equipped with cranes, excavators and other mechanical devices, rescuers are advancing slowly on Sunday, waiting for a miracle.
About 110 employees were working at the factory on Friday night (10) to keep up with the demand for the Christmas season, when the tornado destroyed everything. Several dozen of these workers are still missing.
“It’s a very sad and serious operation right now,” said Kentucky aid coordinator Michael Dossett, confirming that no survivors were pulled out of the rubble during the night. “It’s the vision of a war zone”, added to the CNN network.
“There is still hope. But for now, what we’re looking for is a welcoming haven for our survivors,” Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan told NBC.
The candle factory, a family business, created an emergency fund to help families.
Drone photo shows fire truck alongside destroyed buildings in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky’s worst-hit city by tornadoes. — Photo: Adrees Latif/Reuters
Part of the local heritage has been erased from the map. In Mayfield, old churches were completely destroyed and the historic courthouse building was severely damaged..
“It’s as if a bomb had gone off in our neighborhood,” Alex Goodman, a resident of the city of about 100,000, told AFP after a night of great anguish and anxiety in the dark.
Drone image shows Mayfield City Hall destroyed after tornadoes in Kentucky. — Photo: Cheney Orr/Reuters
Amazon Deposit Tragedy
Rescuers search an area where part of an Amazon warehouse structure collapsed in Edwardsville, Illinois. — Photo: Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images/AFP
Another particularly affected location was an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, where at least six people died.
Rescue teams continue their search tasks this Sunday (12).
“We are heartbroken at the loss of our colleagues. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones,” Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said on Twitter.
Aerial image shows the collapse of part of an Amazon warehouse structure in Edwardsville, Illinois. At least six people died on the spot. — Photo: Reuters
Balance can be even worse
About thirty storms hit the country between Friday and Saturday. This Sunday (12), the death toll increased: at least 80 people died in Kentucky alone, announced state governor Andy Beshear. “It will pass a hundred,” he estimated.
Tennessee reported four deaths and two people died in Arkansas, while at least two deaths were reported in Missouri.
Federal disaster response agencies have begun to mobilize in the area, according to US President Joe Biden, who has pledged that “the federal government will do everything it can to help.”
Tornadoes leave more than 80 dead and trail of destruction in the US Southeast
Other countries sent their messages of solidarity.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday offered his “sincere condolences”. Pope Francis dedicated his prayers in St. Peter’s Square to the people of Kentucky.
Tornadoes are a violent weather phenomenon that especially affect the vast plains in the United States.
The Kentucky-registered tornado traveled more than 200 miles, one of the longest recorded in the country, according to the state governor. The largest, with a length of about 350 kilometers, was recorded in 1925 in Missouri and killed 695 people.