Dies in Rio, aged 88, Monarco, president of honor of Portela and symbol of samba | Rio de Janeiro

Monarco, president of honor of Portela and symbol of samba, died this Saturday (11) in Rio, at the age of 88. The information was confirmed to TV Globo by the family of the samba dancer. The Madureira samba school released a note lamenting the death of its bastion (read more below).

Monarco, a symbol of Portela’s samba dancer, dies at the age of 88

In November, he was admitted to Hospital Cardoso Fontes, in Jacarepaguá, in the West Zone, to undergo bowel surgery. There is still no information about the funeral and the funeral of the singer and composer.

Monarco is the oldest member of the Old Guard of the blue and white of Madureira. Hildemar Diniz was born in Cavalcante, in the North Zone of Rio. As a boy, he moved to Oswaldo Cruz, the hometown of Portela. At that time, he had contact with the school’s samba dancers and began to compose sambas.

It didn’t take long for the young man, with his lyrics and melodies, to reach the Majesty of Samba. In 1950, at just 17 years of age, he arrived at the school’s Composers Wing. What he didn’t know is that this would be the beginning of his career as one of the greatest in the world of samba.

Twenty years after his arrival at Oswaldo Cruz e Madureira’s Azul e Branco, the composer recorded his first album in 1976. The album, which included the participation of Paulo da Portela, has emblematic songs such as “Glórias do Samba”, “ O Quitandeiro” and “Scarf”.

In 1980, he released his second album “Terreiro”, which became an exaltation samba at Majestade do Samba. The song “Passado de Glória” took people from Porto to delirium, becoming a samba acclaimed by the entire community.

Another outstanding song from this same album is “Homenagem à Velha Guarda”, in which he talks about some of the great icons of Portela, and how samba was born at school.

With six albums in the phonographic market and numerous participations with great names in Brazilian music such as Marisa Monte, Paulinho da Viola, Martinho da Vila, Zeca Pagodinho, among others, the stronghold of Portela leaves its legacy of more than 70 years in the history of samba.

Portela mourns Monarch’s death

Portela released a note about the death of the samba dancer.