Director of Pantanal takes drastic action after 41 years of contract

After 41 years of contract, the director Rogerio Gomes would have resigned from Globe. He is responsible for the remake of the novel wetland and would have argued with the Director of Entertainment, Ricardo Waddington.

Soon after the confusion came the decision to leave the network. The information is from the column by Carla Bittencourt, from Metrópoles. Despite this, the network convinced him to remain in charge of the telenovela.

In order not to harm the current work, Papinha will keep recording until the end of the work. The novel is written by Bruno Luperi. Also according to the publication, Rogério should join Silvio de Abreu.

He, Silvio and Monica Albuquerque they should form a partnership with HBO Max, which will start investing in the production of soap operas. Rogério’s first soap opera on Globo was Deus nos Acuda (1992).

The director would even be responsible for Gloria Perez’s next soap opera in prime time, as well as a new soap opera at six o’clock.

Behind the scenes of the remake of Pantanal on Globo

So as not to disturb the ratings of a place in the sun, a Globe made a decision. According to information from columnist Carla Bittencourt, from Metrópoles, the direction of the station instructed that the actors of wetland stop sharing information and photos about the telenovela on social media.

According to the publication, in addition, Central Globo de Comunicação was also instructed not to talk about the remake, especially at this time of strong publicity for the current nine o’clock plot.

This attitude was taken precisely to avoid curiosity about the choice of the cast for the next series. Before that, Pantanal had at least two spaces in Fantástico.

Until the second order, the disclosure can only start in the final stretch of the novel by Lícia Manzo.

Backstage of Pantanal

Before the decision, Jesuíta Barbosa shared on her social networks a behind-the-scenes record of Alanis Guillen, protagonist of the plot.

On his Instagram profile, the actor posted a photo of the actress who will bring Juma to life in the serial. The cast is recording in Mato Grosso do Sul. In the comments, Juliana Paes, who plays Alanis’ mother in the soap opera, Maria Marruá, wrote: “Our Juma so beautiful”.

first images

At Upfront 2022, Globo’s event held on October 28, the station revealed the first images of the soap opera.

The classic produced by TV Manchete returned with Renato Góes and Bruna Linzmeyer, as José Leôncio and Madeleine, respectively.

The good guy appeared commanding the herd and in an affectionate meeting with the girl. Juliana Paes emerged as Maria Marruá.

The plot

Pantanal shows the saga of José Leôncio, who arrives in the region with his father Joventino (Irandhir Santos). While closing deals in Rio de Janeiro, he meets Madeleine, with whom he becomes involved.

The marriage breaks down due to the incompatibility of geniuses and her decision to stay away from the biome so well liked by her husband. She returns to the Marvelous City, taking her son Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa).

Years later, Jove decides to live with her father. That’s when he falls in love with Juma Marruá (Alanis Guillen), Maria’s daughter who, according to legend, turns into a jaguar to defend her honor and her land. The plot also includes the novel by Zé Leôncio and Filó (Letícia Salles / Dira Paes), farm maid and mother of Tadeu (José Loreto).

Osmar Prado, Murilo Benício, Julia Dalavia, Isabel Teixeira, Caco Ciocler, Selma Egrei, Silvero Pereira, Juliano Cazarré, Gabriel Sater, Bella Campos, Paula Barbosa, Leandro Lima and Guito, are confirmed in the cast.