“Discern” and “accompany” the Pope’s orientations to Consecrated Life

“Discern and accompany. Especially accompany newly formed communities, which are more exposed to the risk of self-referentiality” and discern, which “can only be done in the horizon of faith and prayer”, highlighted Pope Francis to the participants of the Plenary of Department for Consecrated Life, emphasizing that a decisive criterion for discernment is the capacity of a community, of an institute, to “integrate themselves into the life of the Holy People of God for the good of all”.

Jackson Erpen – Vatican City

“Consecrated life is born in the Church, grows and can only bear evangelical fruit in the Church, in the living communion of the faithful People of God,” the Pope said in his Saturday morning address to participants in the Plenary of the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, received in audience at the Vatican.

In his reflection – guided by the words “discern” and “accompany”, Francis emphasized some points, such as keeping alive attention to the founders, to vocation ministry and formation, to abuses of authority and power, as well as the importance of collaboration with the bishops and their synergy with the Holy See.

“So many cardinals in the dicastery, this seems almost like a Conclave”, the Pope began jokingly, thanking him for the words addressed to him by the prefect, Cardinal João Braz Aviz, as well as the secretary José Rodríguez Carballo and “all the members of the Department, present and absent”. The Holy Father also expressed gratitude for the work that the consecrated life carries out in the service of the Gospel, recognizing that “it is not an easy mission”. This is why he wanted to express his closeness “to all who believe in the future of consecrated life. I am close to you”.

Francis then recalled the spirit that animated St. John Paul II when he convened the Synod of Bishops on this topic. “On the one hand – he explained – there was awareness of working time, of innovative experiences, not always with positive results. There was, and even more today, the reality of the drop in the number of vocations in different parts of the world”.

The “Deuteronomic Memory”

Despite this reality – he observes – “hope prevailed and prevails, founded on the beauty of the gift that is the consecrated life:

This is decisive: to focus on the gift of God, on the gratuity of his call, on the transforming power of his Word and his Spirit. With this attitude, I encourage you and all who, in the various Institutes and in the particular Churches, help consecrated men and women, starting from a “deuteronomic” memory, to look to the future with confidence.

And he explained why the importance of this “Deuteronomic memory”:

That message from Deuteronomy: “Remember Israel, remember.” That memory of history, of history itself, of the institute itself; that memory that is the memory of the roots. And that makes us grow. When we lose our memory, that memory of the wonders that God has done in the Church, in our Institute, in my life – everyone can say –, we lose strength and cannot give life. That’s why I say “Deuteronomic” memory.

discern and follow up

Discerning and accompanying: for Francis, the service of the consecrated life can be summed up in these two words:

I know the multiplicity of situations that you face daily. Situations that are often complex, which need to be studied in depth, in their history, in dialogue with the Superiors of the Institutes and with the Pastors. It is the serious and patient work of discernment, which can only be carried out in the horizon of faith and prayer. Discern and follow up. Especially accompany newly formed communities, which are also more exposed to the risk of self-referentiality.

And in this regard – the Holy Father observed – “there is an essential criterion for discernment: the capacity of a community, of an institute, to “integrate itself in the life of the Holy People of God for the good of all”, as specified at Evangelii Gaudium”. “This criterion is decisive for discernment”:

“Consecrated life is born in the Church, it grows and can only bear evangelical fruit in the Church, in the living communion of the faithful People of God. For this reason “the faithful have the right to be warned by the Pastors on the authenticity of the charisms and on the reliability of those who present themselves as founders.”, as written in the Motu proprio Authenticum charismatis, of November 1, 2020.

Aspects to receive constant attention

Furthermore, in the work of discerning and monitoring, some attention is needed to be kept always alive:

Attention to the founders who sometimes tend to be self-referential, to feel that they are the only depositors or interpreters of the charism, as if they were above the Church. Attention to vocation ministry and the formation offered to candidates. Attention to and how the service of authority is exercised, namely with regard to the separation between internal and external jurisdiction – a topic that worries me so much -, the duration of mandates and the accumulation of powers. And attention to abuses of authority and power.

“On this last topic – he added – I had in my hands a recently published book, by Salvatore Cernuzio, on the problem of abuse, but not of blatant abuse; on the everyday abuses that harm the force of the vocation”.

Collaboration with bishops

As for discernment in view of the approval of new institutes, new forms of consecrated life or new communities – the Pontiff added – “I invite you to develop collaboration with diocesan bishops”:

And I urge the Pastors not to be frightened and to fully accept your accompaniment. It is the Pastor’s responsibility to accompany you. Do not refuse this service. This collaboration, this synergy between the dicastery and the bishops also makes it possible to avoid – as the Council asks – the emergence of institutes deprived of sufficient motivation or adequate vigor, perhaps with good will, but something is lacking. Your service is precious in seeking to offer the Pastors and People of God valid criteria for discernment.

Reciprocal listening between the offices of the Holy See and the Pastors, as well as the Superiors General – Francis continued – is an essential aspect of the synodal journey that we have begun:

But, in a broader and more fundamental sense, I would say that consecrated men and women are called to make an important contribution to this process: a contribution that comes – or should come – from familiarity with the practice of fraternity and sharing, whether in life community and apostolic commitment.

In concluding, Pope Francis thanked once more for the daily service that “they carry forward through discernment and accompaniment”, and he gave his Blessing to all, accompanied by the best wishes for a good Advent journey and a Merry Christmas!