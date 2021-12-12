Dogs that have lost their home don’t stop hugging at the shelter

The little CC dog already has his favorite spot which is on top of his best friend, the big Chewbacca, very comfortable in his soft and glorious fur.

“Almost every time we pass the kennel, CC is sitting on Chewy or curled up on it or curled up against it, Chewy, for her part, doesn’t care one bit. The two like to be close to each other,” Animal Rescue League of Iowa spokeswoman Jessica Jorgenson told The Dodo.

The two pets are more than just good friends, they’ve become each other’s family and haven’t been apart anymore. For several years, Chewbacca and CC lived together, were well cared for and loved.

However, a human baby who has several allergies arrived at their former home. The pair ended up returning to the Lowa Animal Rescue League, a place where, happily and with great affection, the two managed to be together, every day.

In the kennel, CC makes Chewbacca like a pillow every day and with great affection. Even with the huge difference in size, the two are always walking side by side.

Some volunteers took these two on a tour outside the shelter and found that Chewy and CC also “sit against each other in the car, their bond is undeniable,” Jorgenson said.

Now what is missing is for the two to be adopted together, to live always with this love and complicity. Chewbacca and CC are, unsurprisingly, kind and well behaved.

The two dogs get along well with cats and other dogs. Plus, best friends want what you’d expect: regular walks and a comfy couch for the big Chewbacca to nap and little CC perched on top.

And to make everyone happy and excited with hope, the two were adopted together. His new family includes two other dogs and three pigs.

Source: The Dodo.