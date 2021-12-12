Douglas Costa enjoys coverage in Rio de Janeiro after relegation and chaos at Grêmio – 12/11/2021

After the chaos, Douglas Costa finally seems to have found the peace he was looking for. Protagonist of the controversy of the week, when he was vetoed by Grêmio from participating in its own wedding party, the shirt 10 took advantage of the recess after the relegation of the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul to enjoy the sun in Rio de Janeiro with model Nathália Felix.

Before, according to information published by the newspaper ‘Extra’, Douglas Costa would have been summoned to an emergency meeting with Grêmio directors. The agenda of the conversation would be the player’s trip to a private party after the club’s fall to Série B of the Brazilian Championship.

The portal claims that Douglas Costas and Jaminton Campaz, also a Grêmio player, would have participated in a celebration at a luxury house in Porto Alegre. The party would have been organized for a possible permanence of the tricolor in the first division. Other athletes from the team would have been invited, but they were not present after the descent. Jô, from Corinthians, would have been one of those present.

Today in Rio de Janeiro, Douglas Costa takes advantage of the city where he would celebrate his wedding with his fiancee Nathália Felix, who even deleted his Instagram account due to the divergence between the player and the club. The shirt 10 also reacted and deleted from his social networks photos and information that linked him to Grêmio.