Douglas Costa traveled to Rio this Saturday morning, where he enjoyed the sunny day in his rooftop pool, in Barra, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, alongside his wife, model Nathália Felix. The player left Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul, after the controversy over the second postponement of his marriage and the relegation of Grêmio to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

See also: Douglas Costa’s wife reactivates her Instagram profile and defends the player: ‘Nobody sets a wedding overnight’

Douglas Costa with his wife on his roof in Rio Photo: reproduction/ instagram

On Friday night, Douglas Costa was summoned to an emergency meeting with Grêmio directors, according to an EXTRA source, to talk about the repercussions of his going to a party after the relegation of the tricolor team.

In Rio, Douglas Costa posted a photo in the car with Nathália Felix Photo: reproduction/ instagram

The midfielder enjoyed a party at a rented mansion on an island in the Porto Alegre region. Like him, teammate Jaminton Campaz was also present, as well as Jô, from Corinthians.

Douglas Costa at an event Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

The party had been prepared in case Grêmio was not relegated, and other players on the team were also expected. As this did not happen, athletes from the tricolor team did not attend, as informed by a source to EXTRA. In the mansion, the use of cell phones was not allowed, except if the guest was inside the vehicle, in the parking lot, the source also said.

Douglas Costa at an event Photo: Reproduction – internet

Douglas Costa’s wife on the roof of the couple bo Rio Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Douglas Costa with his wife on his roof in Rio Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Douglas Costa enjoys swimming with his wife on his roof in Rio after meeting with Grêmio directors