Dynho Alves surprises Mirella with a message

Dynho Alves surprised by sending a message to MC Mirella at dawn this Thursday (09), on the reality show The Farm 2021. Alone in the program’s tree house, the funkeiro celebrated his victory in the farmer’s competition.

“Oh my God. Thank you sir. Hello, Gui, Mrs. Helena, Mirella, Márcia, Otávio. I love you and everything worked out, thank God. Hang in there, I’m coming. few days to go“, he said, unaware that his wife filed for divorce.

“My princess, I’m dying for you, my love. I’ll be home in a little while”, completed. He even ended his acknowledgments by sending a message to the family: “Mother, father, Lucas, Miguel, Gabriel, I’m coming, data”.

Mirella filed for divorce after daring scene

The funk company recently revealed that she has filed for Dynho’s divorce. Mirella says she’s mad at the funkeiro. According to R7, in a conversation with the singer’s lawyer, the ex-peo just wants her now ex-husband “to follow his path and be happy”.

Asked about a lawsuit for moral damages that the singer may ask for public exposure caused by Dynho, Adélia Soares, lawyer for the artist, said: “She can ask, it’s her right, but she doesn’t want to. She just wants to break the bond”.

“She was very sad about the situation, she is feeling frustrated, but she is not angry”, guaranteed the professional, who completed: “Her intention is not to take money from him. Her interest is to dissolve the marriage and get on with her life. Turn the page”.

when everything rolled

For those who don’t know, the ex-Fazenda decided to put an end to her relationship with Alves when she saw the famous man exchanging caresses with Sthe Matos in A Fazenda 2021.

On social media, MC published a statement talking about the subject: “A lot of news has been circulating on the internet. Therefore, out of respect for all those who accompany me on a daily basis, and who together participate in my good and bad moments, I would like to clarify that: Dynho decided to take on a relationship within the reality, whatever it may be and even ‘fraternal’ as mentioned by himself”.

“But it is worth noting that, in addition to the audience, there is the family, the fans and me, Mirella herself. Therefore, after carefully analyzing the repeated disrespectful behavior, through a totally reprehensible attitude, I reach the conclusion that the divorce decision, already in progress, is the right one at the time and irreversible”, continued.

“Thus, I inform you that, on my part, there is no further position regarding this matter from now on and, from now on, I count on everyone’s understanding. On the other hand, I’m still rooting for Dynho there at the Farm and I wish, as always, a lot of luck and success for him.”, completed.

Alone in the tree house, @dynhoalvesreal thanks for the victory in the Farmer’s Test and sends a message to the family 👀 short #The farm fur @sigaplayplus! Go to https://t.co/UpWImxSIbX and follow the reality with 9 exclusive signals! pic.twitter.com/DGBRUHpqRo — PlayPlus (@FollowPlayPlus) December 9, 2021