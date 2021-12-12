Edenilson regrets Inter’s loss and admits lack of focus with Grêmio’s fall: “It can’t happen” | International

Edenilson lamented the drop in Inter performance in the final straight of the Brasileirão after the victory at Gre-Nal in Beira-Rio. He also admitted that Colorado lacked focus due to the results that would culminate in the relegation of rival Grêmio.

Edenilson’s demonstration took place last Friday night during the party of the best of the Brazilian Championship. For the second consecutive year, he was named one of the best defensive midfielders in the competition and was part of the championship selection.

After beating Gre-Nal in Beira-Rio, Inter only won one game, drew another and lost another six. Finished 12th in the table, outside the Copa Libertadores and classified for the Sudamericana.

– Maybe we lost a bit of focus. We may have thought more about our rival’s defeat than our own victory. Sometimes we think this unintentionally. Inter is a big club and they have to look for titles and go far. This loss of focus cannot happen – commented.

1 of 1 Edenílson at the CBF Awards Party — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Edenílson at the CBF awards party — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

We all expected that beating Gre-Nal would be a starting point for a sprint, but it turned out to be the other way around. We need to reflect” — Edenilson demonstrating at the party of the best in Brasileirão

If, on the one hand, Inter didn’t achieve their goals, on the other, 2021 was a very good year individually for Edenilson. He ended the season with one of the team’s scorers, with 15 goals in 54 matches, was called up for the first time for the national team and remains on Tite’s radar for the dispute of the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

– Individually, it was a very good year. I believe that, in terms of numbers, it was my best season. I touched my offensive side more and for me it was very good. Reaching the national team was an incredible dream. As a team, Inter wanted a spot in the Libertadores and a better position in the table. I think the club deserves it and the shirt asks for it, but we failed – he completed.