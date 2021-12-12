Electric bicycle: purchase, subscription or shared? See positive and negative points | Mobility

THE Electric Bicycle has gained more users in Brazil year after year. Even without counting the months of November and December, 2021 has already set a record in sales for the mobility vehicle.

With models from consolidated brands not for less than R$ 6 thousand, many people have also resorted to shared electric bikes or subscription services so as not to shell out a high amount right away. But what will the best choice between modes?

It depends, but g1 listed the positive and negative points of each to help discover Which one suits you better.

Points to keep an eye on when choosing the electric bike modal

Initial price: if you don’t have a good amount to invest right away, it’s better to go for shared or subscription.

But if the goal is to have a long-term vehicle, more than 3 years, for example, acquiring a bike may become more suitable because the initial investment is diluted over the years.

Daily route: if you have a set daily route, shared bikes might be a good option, but as long as pickup and parking stations are on your route.

It is important to see how much time you will spend on the bike, because services usually charge for a fixed period, such as 45 minutes. For those who run a lot and without a certain script, buying or subscribing is more advantageous.

Maintenance: having your own bike will come with maintenance costs. This will depend on how much you are going to run and under what conditions, but it costs an average of R$600 per year. It is important to check if the purchased model has technical assistance in the country and availability of parts.



On average, every 5 years, you will also need to change the model’s battery. The value can vary, but it is above R$ 1.3 thousand.

For shared ones, there are no expenses of this type, while for subscription ones this can vary. Routine maintenance is already included, but certain unexpected repairs, such as damage from a fall, are charged separately.

Safe: electric bicycle theft is a reality, so having insurance on them is recommended. The value will depend a lot on the price of the good and the region of the country. In the case of shared ones, it’s not something to worry about.

For subscriptions, you must keep an eye on the conditions that each company offers. Generally, there is a co-participation in the payment of the insurance, but in case of theft it will be necessary to pay the deductible.

Availability: It is very important to keep in mind how the bike will be used. Shared ones, for example, are not available 24 hours a day; in the case of subscriptions, changes in models, such as any change of accessory, are not allowed.

On the rise during the pandemic

Bike subscription and sharing services as a whole, not just electric ones, lost users at the start of the pandemic, starting in March 2020.

“Although sharing is a private means of transport, because it escapes the agglomeration, the drop was brutal, 80%”, says Maurício Villar, partner and one of the founders of Tembici.

Over time, companies noticed the return of interest in the use of bikes and the growth was gradual until the end of 2021. “We are already at levels above before the pandemic, our old audience has returned and new users have arrived”, said Villar.

To overcome the crisis, companies looked for new alternatives. Tembici promoted a partnership with iFood to make electric cars available to deliverymen; In the subscription modal, E-Moving changed its business model, starting to make subscriptions only through companies.

“We were able to sign large contracts, which improved a lot for our business”, explains Flávia Saraiva, marketing coordinator at E-Moving, a startup that started with bicycle subscriptions in 2015.

For 2022, the plans are for expansion. E-Moving intends to return with direct subscriptions to the final consumer.

For Tembici, there will be an expansion of its electric fleet in 2022. Currently, there are 1,000 units, and the plan is to increase the network with another 5,000.

For Villar, shared bicycles can serve as an entrance for future buyers. “We also believe in the subscription model and in having their own bicycle. Most users who leave our service are because they bought a bike,” he said.

No. The concept followed in Brazil and elsewhere, such as in Europe, is that of electric bicycles called assisted. “There is a wrong idea of ​​associating the electric bicycle with the accelerator, but it is different, the vehicle has power assistance during pedaling”, explains Fabio Nitschke, specialist in cycle tourism at the Ativitae channel.

This means that the bike’s engine serves as a booster for pedaling, making it more “lighter” than that of an ordinary bicycle.

“Imagine that you could face a climb with the same effort you have in the [piso] plan,” says Nitschke.

Not having the accelerated is not just a choice, it has to do with traffic legislation. To be considered an electric bicycle and to be able to ride in the same places as a conventional bicycle, such as on cycle paths and cycle lanes, the model must follow the following rules:

Not having an accelerator.

Engine can only run when the cyclist pedals.

Maximum speed of 25 km/h.

Maximum power of 350 Watts.

Vehicles that do not fit these rules are equated to mopeds – which are those motorcycles with an engine of up to 50 cm³.

In this case, for example, if the bicycle has a manual accelerator, it must follow the same rules as the “fifty ones”, that is, it must be licensed, the driver must have a specific driver’s license (National Driver’s License) and cannot ride on bicycle lanes .

