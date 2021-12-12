Eliana has fun in the pool with her children on a sunny day

eliana is enjoying sunny days in Rio de Janeiro and has been sharing records of his leisure time at Instagram. This Saturday morning (11), for example, the SBT presenter posted pictures of her having fun at the pool with her children, Manuela and Arthur.

In the images, the famous one appears wearing a bikini and sunglasses while playing with the children on the top floor of a hotel with a privileged view of the sea and the beautiful landscapes of the city of Rio de Janeiro. “Collecting Memories”, wrote Eliana, in the caption of the publication.

In the comments, several fans and famous friends of the presenter left messages of affection for her and their children. “I’m shocked by this woman’s body, and how she gets more beautiful with each passing day”, said a follower. “Mara! Beautiful family”, praised another. “Oh how beautiful”, highlighted another internet user.

Eliana is photographed by her son

In another moment, while relaxing on the hotel sofa, Eliana was photographed by her 10-year-old son, Arthur. In the record, the presenter appears in a bikini, oozing beauty and good shape. “We have a paparazzi in the family. Right, Arthur?”, joked the famous.

And speaking of busting, Eliana was also photographed by a paparazzo which was in front of the hotel where the presenter is staying in the marvelous city. Check out some photos:

