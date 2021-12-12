Famous people gather at Huck and Angelica’s New Year’s Eve party in Rio
Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 59 seconds ago Entertainment 0 Views
Luciano Huck and Angélica received several famous people in Rio de Janeiro last night, in a party to celebrate the end of the year.
Names such as Preta Gil, Grazi Massafera, Regina Casé, Flávia Alessandra, Thales Bretas, Carolina Dieckmann, Father Fábio de Melo and Ingrid Guimarães attended the event.
Fernanda Torres, Daniella Sarahyba and Giulia Costa, among others, also posed for photos.
