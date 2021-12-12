Famous people gather at Huck and Angelica’s New Year’s Eve party in Rio

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 59 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Famous people gather at Huck and Angelica’s New Year’s Eve party in Rio 0 Views

Luciano Huck and Angélica received several famous people in Rio de Janeiro last night, in a party to celebrate the end of the year.

Names such as Preta Gil, Grazi Massafera, Regina Casé, Flávia Alessandra, Thales Bretas, Carolina Dieckmann, Father Fábio de Melo and Ingrid Guimarães attended the event.

Fernanda Torres, Daniella Sarahyba and Giulia Costa, among others, also posed for photos.

Famous people gather at Huck and Angelica’s New Year’s Eve party

Carolina Dieckmann at the end-of-year celebration party at Luciano huck and Angélica's house - Delson Silva / AgNews

1 / 11

Carolina Dieckmann at the end of year celebration party at Luciano Huck and Angelica’s house

Delson Silva / AgNews

Regina Casé and Roque at a year-end celebration party at Luciano huck and Angélica's house - Delson Silva / AgNews

two / 11

Regina Casé and Roque at a party to celebrate the end of the year at Luciano huck and Angelica’s house

Delson Silva / AgNews

Flávia Alessandra and Giulia Costa at year-end celebration party at Luciano huck and Angélica's house - Delson Silva / AgNews

3 / 11

Flávia Alessandra and Giulia Costa at a New Year’s Eve party at Luciano Huck and Angélica’s house

Delson Silva / AgNews

Father Fábio de Melo at the end-of-year commemoration party at Luciano huck and Angélica's house - Delson Silva / AgNews

4 / 11

Father Fábio de Melo at a New Year’s Eve party at Luciano Huck and Angelica’s house

Delson Silva / AgNews

Celebrities at year-end celebration party at Luciano huck and Angélica's house - Delson Silva / AgNews

5 / 11

Famous people at the end of the year celebration at Luciano Huck and Angelica’s house

Delson Silva / AgNews

Fernanda Torres at the end of year celebration party at Luciano huck and Angélica's house - Delson Silva / AgNews

6 / 11

Fernanda Torres at a New Year’s Eve party at Luciano Huck and Angelica’s house

Delson Silva / AgNews

Grazi Massafera at year-end celebration party at Luciano huck and Angélica's house - Delson Silva / AgNews

7 / 11

Grazi Massafera at a New Year’s Eve party at Luciano Huck and Angelica’s house

Delson Silva / AgNews

Thales Bretas at year-end celebration party at Luciano huck and Angélica's house - Delson Silva / AgNews

8 / 11

Thales Bretas at a New Year’s Eve party at Luciano Huck and Angelica’s house

Delson Silva / AgNews

Fiorella Mattheis at the end of year celebration party at Luciano huck and Angelica's house - Delson Silva / AgNews

9 / 11

Fiorella Mattheis at a New Year’s Eve party at Luciano Huck and Angelica’s house

Delson Silva / AgNews

Ingrid Guimarães at year-end celebration party at Luciano huck and Angélica's house - Delson Silva / AgNews

10 / 11

Ingrid Guimarães at a New Year’s Eve party at Luciano Huck and Angelica’s house

Delson Silva / AgNews

Daniella Sarahyba at year-end celebration party at Luciano huck and Angélica's house - Delson Silva / AgNews

11 / 11

Daniella Sarahyba at the end of year celebration party at Luciano Huck and Angelica’s house

Delson Silva / AgNews

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

US government officials didn’t like Kanye West and Drake’s show calling for ex-gangster’s freedom

Government officials reportedly call Larry Hoover the “worst of the worst” after Kanye West and …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved