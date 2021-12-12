fans attack Joshua’s biological mother, who asks for respect

Since the news came out that the process of adopting the boy Joshua by Sarah Poncio had been interrupted and the influencer had lost custody of the child, the boy’s biological mother, Myllena Costa, has been suffering attacks on social networks.

For the first time, Myllena decided to go public in her Instagram Stories, recording a vengeance about the persecution she has been facing. Joshua’s adoption process had been going on for two years, but Myllena decided to ask for custody of the boy back.

I said I would show my face, I wouldn’t be afraid. I ask you to respect my decision, respect my family. Stop coming in my networks to be defaming us. It won’t interfere with my decision at all. I don’t want media, I don’t want a follower. I just want my son close to me.

Myllena Costa

Several fake Myllena profiles have been created on Instagram, even using the same photo she uses on her real account. “The fakes are intended for fame and money. I don’t want any of that”, explained Josué’s biological mother.

In yet another text posted on her Instagram, Myllena explains that she does not intend to alienate Josué from the Poncio family, as many of those who curse her accuse her.

“I will never deprive my son of having ties to the Poncio family. I know how much this can interfere with Josué’s health and emotional well-being. The adoption was always in process, nothing had been concluded. I just went back to find one. decision I hadn’t even taken yet,” he explains.

“How are you so sure that I only ran after two years? Try to know things right. I want my anonymity and my peace again, to leave as the villain of a story that I didn’t cause”, he concludes.