Faustão: Team humility surprises Band employees – 12/12/2021

Behind the scenes on TV, there is a consensus that, whenever a former global player goes to another channel, he usually arrives with a certain arrogance, cocky, with the so-called “high heel”. After all, he was from Globo, the audience leader, the so-called “platinum venus” (ridiculous nickname, by the way).

This is not the case with Fausto Silva’s team that is now in the Band.

Much of her left Globo in the last few months and weeks -director, producers, editors- and migrated to Morumbi (southern SP)

The column spoke to people from various levels of the Saad family’s network, under anonymity, and there is almost unanimity: the surprise with the absolute lack of “stardom” of the new hires.

It doesn’t even seem that these people came from Globo and left there of their own volition, says a source in Journalism heard by the column.

Another executive at the house confirmed: ?They are extremely hard-working people who collaborate with each other and with us without anyone having to raise their voice; they are very humble people, really; are we impressed?

Fausto Silva should debut on January 17th in a state-of-the-art auditorium studio that is being finalized at the Band’s premises in Morumbi.

Faustão left Globo in June, after 32 years. His program, “Domingão”, was one of the biggest revenues in the house, as well as his salary was also among the highest in the country.

