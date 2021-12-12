Fausto Silva will inaugurate a high-end auditorium within the Band

If everything goes as planned, Fausto Silva will debut on the Band’s screen on January 17th in a “super” auditorium that is being built inside the broadcaster’s headquarters, in Morumbi (Southern SP).

The auditorium theater covers an area of ​​almost 1,000 square meters and has a capacity of 400 people, although, for security reasons, it will not have more than 320 of them in these times of the coronavirus pandemic.

No one talks (or knows exactly) how much the Saad family’s broadcaster spent in this “high-end” auditorium. The scenario is almost ready.

Only for led lighting are around 300 m², with a main panel 15 meters wide and five meters high.

The studio-auditorium itself is 660 m². It is 23 meters wide and 30 meters deep.

In addition to the stage, LED lights will also illuminate and decorate the audience area, sides and for some paintings, on the floor.

The work should be completed in the next two or three weeks.

Band, 55 years old

It is one of the Band’s major investments for 2022, the year in which the broadcaster —one of the most traditional in the country— will celebrate its 55th anniversary.

Teams belonging to Fausto Silva, 71, are divided up to work 16 hours a day in preparation for the debut (meaning that each team works eight hours, and not that the same person works 16 hours).

The program will be shown from Monday to Friday, starting at 8:30 pm and will be two hours long. Part of the attraction will always be live, and part will be recorded. The idea is that instead of the same program every day, Faustão has a different attraction for each day of the week.

It is the second time that Fausto works at the Band. In the mid-1980s he performed his famous “Perdidos na Noite” there. Your contract with the broadcaster this time is for five years.

