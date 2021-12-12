Felipe Melo says goodbye and swears his love for Palmeiras: “I’ll never play in rivals” – 12/11/2021

Free on the market after not having his contract renewed with Palmeiras, defensive midfielder Felipe Melo said goodbye to the fans at an event on the court of the main organized supporters of the club.

Onstage and microphone in hand, the now former captain of Palmeiras swore love and loyalty to the club and said he will never defend a rival.

“I’ll tell you one thing, regardless of where I go, and it’s not a rival, because I would never play for a rival, you can be sure that wherever I am, I’ll always honor the name of Palmeiras, which is a club I’m very grateful for. , which I love. The best tattoo is the one that is inside the heart,” said the 38-year-old midfielder, who has been at the club since 2017.

“I wanted to tell you that I’ve lived these five years with great intensity. This is one of the happiest days of my life as a professional athlete, without a doubt. Every athlete dreams of going through what I’m going through now. I wait from the bottom of my mind heart that you do not forget me, always count on my loyalty. I learned to love Palmeiras, I will never disappoint each one of you,” he added.

Now free in the soccer market, Felipe Melo already has a “pre-set” with Fluminense and should be presented in the coming weeks at the Rio de Janeiro club.

In the five seasons in which he defended Palmeiras, the defensive midfielder established himself as one of the club’s leaders and became the team’s captain. Among other titles, Felipe Melo won a Brasileirão, a Copa do Brasil and two Libertadores.