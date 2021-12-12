Felipe Neto sues former SBT juror on pedophilia charge and asks for R$ 50 thousand · TV News

One of the best known personalities of the Brazilian internet, youtuber Felipe Neto is suing the former judge of the Bake Off Brasil program, on SBT, and businessman Fabrizio Fasano Jr. The reason is an accusation made against the influencer of the production of pedophile content in his videos platform.

The process runs at the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro. Felipe Neto asks for the amount of R$ 50 thousand in compensation for pain and suffering. He also demands a retraction of Fasano Jr. on his social media, as well as the removal of an indictment video that was posted that he considers libelous.

According to Ancelmo Gois’ column in the newspaper O Globo, the lawsuit is also against Valeria Rozen Scher, a woman known as a supporter of current president Jair Bolsonaro (Liberal Party).

Fasano is also a frequent supporter of the current president of Brazil and criticizes several vehicles and personalities who question the government’s actions. Felipe Neto, on the other hand, does not spare words when criticizing Bolsonaro and has already called him a “genocide”.

Fasano Jr. is a well-known figure on Brazilian television. He participated in the program Bake Off Brasil – Mão na Massa, on SBT, in which he was a judge. He also presented programs on Band and RedeTV!, and on cable TV channels on food and gastronomy.

In action, Felipe Neto says he had his honor attacked by Fasano and Valeria during a live on the chef’s profile, which was replicated on Twitter. The influencer informs the court that he was called “a despicable being who earns a lot of money by hurting children.” Both also insinuate that Felipe passes “pedophile” content.

Felipe Neto’s lawyers are asking the court to indemnify R$50,000 for moral damages, retraction, in addition to the removal of the video from the internet. The merit is not yet expected to be judged.

Felipe Neto has frequently sued his detractors over lying accusations he suffers. One of the biggest disputes is with businessman and pocket specialist Luciano Hang, owner of Havan.