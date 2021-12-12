Fiat Pulse gets more expensive in December

The Fiat Pulse is now properly introduced to the Brazilian reality with its first price increase and, right away, with an increase of up to R$4,000. Well, there is no free lunch and the competitive launch prices have gone down the drain…

Now, the compact SUV of the Italian manufacturer from Minas Gerais went from R$ 79,990 in the Manual Drive version to R$ 83,990, an addition of R$ 4,000. The same happens with the Drive CVT (see NA Assessment), which jumped with the same difference, going from R$89,990 to R$93,990.

These two versions, as you already know, are equipped with a Firefly 1.3 8V engine, 98 horsepower in gasoline and 107 horsepower in ethanol, thus delivering 13.2 kgfm in the first and 13.7 kgfm in the second.

The manual has five gears and the CVT has seven simulated speeds with Sport mode. The Drive 1.0 Turbo, which has three GSE cylinders with 125 horsepower in gasoline and 130 horsepower in alcohol, both with 20.4 kgfm, had a smaller increase…

The Pulse Drive 200 Turbo went from R$98,990 to R$101,990, an increase of R$3,000. The Audace version (check NA Evaluation), with the same mechanics, went from R$ 107,990 to R$ 109,990, an increase of R$ 2,000, the lowest in the range.

Finally, the impetus for price increases came to the Impetus version, which became R$4,000 more expensive, going from R$115,990 to R$119,990. With everything inside, this option reaches R$ 124,990.

Unfortunately, Pulse will not escape further increases, perhaps monthly, from now on until the current crisis is over. So if you’re going to buy it, hurry up, because in a little while, it will be so expensive that you’d better consider something more affordable.

Fiat Pulse 2022 – Prices

Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3 MT – R$ 83,990 (before it was R$ 79,990)

Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3 CVT – R$ 93,990 (before it was R$ 89,990)

Fiat Pulse Drive 1.0 Turbo CVT – R$ 101,990 (previously it was R$ 98,990)

Fiat Pulse Audace 1.0 Turbo CVT – BRL 109,990 (previously it was BRL 107,990)

Fiat Pulse Impetus 1.0 Turbo CVT – R$119,990 (previously R$115,990)

Thanks to Eliel Rodrigues.