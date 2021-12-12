Fiat Strada with automatic transmission is launched; see prices and equipment – 12/10/2021

Fiat puts another product on the market this year. The company closes 2021 with the arrival of Strada with CVT automatic transmission. The model hits stores next week from R$ 111,990 in the Volcano AT version and brings the introduction of the new top version, Ranch, for R$ 116,990.

The new automatic version is focused on the public that buys the pickup truck as a vehicle for leisure and not for work. The gear is the same one that debuted on Pulse and that’s why it adopts the new version and finish name that already existed in Toro’s top version.

Among the novelties of the new Ranch version are the side running boards, the logo with the version name on the side panels and on the back cover, mudguards, skid plate, mirror cover in glossy black and new 15″ wheels.

Other exclusives are the marine hood with the Ranch logo embroidered on it, seats with the name of the version and sides with brown coating, a color also present on the car’s dashboard. It also features exclusive thresholds.

On the Strada Volcano automatic, the changes are only for the equipment list and are the same as those on the Ranch version: steering wheel with butterfly gear for gear changes, wireless charger for smartphone (wireless) and central arm support. Alloy wheels have the same size but different design.

The equipment list includes four airbags, traction and stability control prepared for use on off-road as well (TC+), ramp departure assistant, electrically assisted steering, on-board computer with 3.5″ TFT screen and electric trio.

The package completes the 7″ multimedia center with wireless connection to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, USB input for rear seat occupants – which has Isofix attachment for car seats, LED headlamps, obstacle sensor and a reversing camera.

In addition, the pickup inherits the driving modes that emerged with the CVT exchange on Pulse: Eco, Normal and Sport, which basically translate into keeping in automatic mode with earlier changes, leaving automatic changes and using the butterflies.

Under the hood comes the 1.3 Firefly engine she already had. The difference is that like the Fiat Pulse, this engine lost power and torque and now delivers up to 107 hp and 13.7 mkgf with ethanol and 98 hp and 13.2 mkgf with gasoline. Before, it reached 109 hp, and these are changes generated because of the new Proconve rule.

