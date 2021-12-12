FIGHTING IN SAMBA! DIE MONARCH, PRESIDENT OF HONOR OF PORTELA

Brazilian culture, samba and carnival are in deep mourning. Hildemar Diniz, the master Monarco, president of honor of Portela, died. The samba dancer had been hospitalized since October 21 at Cardoso Fontes hospital. The bastion had to undergo bowel surgery in early November. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed and there is no official information about the funeral and burial.

Monarco was born on August 17, 1933 in Rio de Janeiro. In August 2021, he turned 88 years old. Last year, when he turned 87, he joked in an interview saying that his time had not yet come. He was the son of a cabinetmaker who, in his spare time, worked as a poet. José Felipe Diniz, his father, even published poems in Jornal das Moças. Monarco was raised in the Oswaldo Cruz neighborhood, where he used to frequent the samba bands of Portela since he was very young. The nickname Monarco reached the age of six.

In 1950, at the age of 17, Monarco joined Oswaldo Cruz e Madureira’s blue and white composers’ wing. His godfather and supporter was Alcides Malandro Histórico, one of the greatest poets in the history of Portela. In the mid-1940s, the stronghold from Porto joined Bloco Primavera and also worked as the harmony director for Portela. Monarco never had a samba-plot of his authorship taken by the school on the avenue during a carnival.

In the mid-1960s, he left Portela and joined Unidos de Jacarezinho (for which he composed “History of Vila Rica do Pilar – the discovery of gold” for the 1970 carnival and ‘Homenagem a Geraldo Pereira’ for the carnival 1980), but returned to Portela in 1969, becoming responsible for the group Velha-Guarda da Portela. Monarco raised the level of a respected samba dancer when recording in 1970 the album “Portela, passed on from glory”, produced by Paulinho da Viola. He started to lead the Velha-Guarda da Portela after the death of Manaceia.

Monarco has a select rosary of compositions that marked the history of samba in 60 years of a trajectory marked by the nobility and the appreciation of samba. Works such as “De Paulo a Paulinho”; “Tissue”; “I’ve never seen you so sad”; “Past of glory”; “Portela since childhood”; “Love proposal”; “Grocery”; “Everything but love” and “Vai vadiar” are obligatory in any samba roda that takes place.



Honorary president of Portela since 2013, when the political group that now runs the school took over the association, Monarco leaves an immeasurable legacy for Brazilian culture. As a young man, he was part of the group of samba dancers who were persecuted by the police, as samba was a marginal manifestation, things of the structural racism that has plagued Brazilian society for centuries. “Pandeiro meant carrying a weapon,” said the samba dancer, who died at the age of 88, several times.

In addition to thousands of fans, Monarco leaves a family that will surely carry his legacy forever. His son Mauro Diniz is an arranger and cavaquinist, as well as a composer of hits recorded by a good number of MPB interpreters. The granddaughter, Juliana Diniz, daughter of Mauro Diniz, is an actress and singer with a solo record. Marcos Diniz, the other son, in addition to being a composer of hits, is part of the Trio Calafrio. In 2004 he married Olinda, his partner in recent years.

