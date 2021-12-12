Find out how to have proof of vaccination with the Connect SUS blackout | Brazil

A hacker attack on the Ministry of Health’s website on Friday took down access to the Connect Sus platform, which provides covid’s national vaccination certificate. Proof of immunization, however, can be issued by state and city government applications.

It is also possible to present the physical version of the receipt, since not all States have created their own platforms for the issuance.

A survey carried out by the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) at the end of September identified that at least 249 Brazilian cities already required the presentation of the document for attendance in public spaces.

In states like Ceará, Mato Grosso do Sul and São Paulo, it is possible to obtain the digital certificate in applications or websites created by the State Health Departments. See the list of addresses below.

In others, such as Rio de Janeiro and Santa Catarina, there is no certificate issued by the state government, but there are initiatives by some city halls. This is the case of the city hall of Rio, Niterói and Florianópolis.

The certificate has been required in different ways across the country. In some places, such as in Rio, the document is required to attend gyms and clubs. In São Paulo, it is required in bars and events.

Even in states and municipalities that did not extend the requirement to all public establishments, some places started to charge the document on their premises. This is the case of the Court of Justice and the Public Ministry of São Paulo, in addition to educational institutions such as USP.

In a statement, on Friday, the Ministry of Health said that the attack “temporarily compromised some systems in the folder, such as e-SUS Notifica, Information System of the National Immunization Program (SI-PNI), ConectaSUS and features such as the issuance of the covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate and the National Digital Vaccination Card, which are currently unavailable”.

The folder also informed that the Institutional Security Office (GSI) and the Federal Police have already been activated and that the SUS IT Department (Datasus) is seeking to reestablish the platforms. The ministry did not provide a return forecast.

The problem at the Ministry of Health comes at a time of pressure against the federal government for stricter control of borders, after the discovery of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The Bolsonaro government, however, decided to require only a five-day quarantine for unvaccinated travelers entering Brazil. The rule took effect from this Saturday.

See the list of sites and local apps that issue the certificate: