Find out how to have proof of vaccination with the Connect SUS – National

(photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) A hacker attack on the Ministry of Health website took down this Friday (12/10) access to the Connect Sus platform, which provides COVID’s national vaccination certificate. Proof of immunization, however, can be issued by state and city government applications.

It is also possible to present the physical version of the receipt, as not all states have created their own platforms for the issue. A survey carried out by the CNM (National Confederation of Municipalities) at the end of September identified that at least 249 Brazilian cities already required the presentation of the document for attendance in public spaces.

In states such as Cear, Mato Grosso do Sul and So Paulo, it is possible to obtain the digital certificate in applications or websites created by the state health secretariats. See list of addresses below. In others, such as Rio de Janeiro and Santa Catarina, there is no certificate issued by the state government, but there are initiatives by some city halls. the case of the city of Rio, Niteri and Florianpolis.

The certificate has been required in different ways across the country. In some places, such as in Rio, the document is required to attend gyms and clubs. In So Paulo, required in bars and events. Even in states and municipalities that did not extend the requirement to all public establishments, some places started to charge the document at their premises. This is the case of the Court of Justice and the Public Ministry of So Paulo, in addition to educational institutions such as USP.

In a statement this Friday morning, the Ministry of Health said that the attack “temporarily compromised some systems in the folder, such as e-SUS Notifica, National Immunization Program Information System (SI-PNI), ConectaSUS and features such as issue of the COVID-19 National Vaccination Certificate and the National Digital Vaccination Card, which are currently unavailable”.

The ministry also said that the Institutional Security Office (GSI) and the Federal Police have already been called into action and that the SUS IT Department (Datasus) is seeking to reestablish the platforms. The ministry did not provide for a return.

The problem in the Ministry of Health comes in a period of pressure against the federal government for stricter control of the borders, after the discovery of the micron variant of the coronavirus. The Bolsonaro government, however, decided to require only a five-day quarantine for unvaccinated travelers entering Brazil. The rule takes effect this Saturday (11/12).

See the list of sites and local apps that issue the certificate:

supper

Mato Grosso do Sul%u200B

So Paulo

Sao Paulo City Hall

Curitiba

savior

Florianpolis

Recife