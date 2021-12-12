Find out what “trava zap” is and if the practice can be considered a crime

Zap lock is called messages with codes sent by WhatsApp that block the application and can lock the victim’s cell phone. The random characters don’t make sense to the user, but they cause a general crash of “Zap” and cause the program to crash repeatedly and incessantly.

How does zap lock work?

Many people send these combinations as a way to play with colleagues, family or friends, but the practice can have serious consequences, including in court. Texts with strange characters have the sole purpose of preventing the use of the messenger, as they were purposely constructed to prevent WhatsApp from processing the received message.

When sent in groups, messages to block WhatsApp from all recipients (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

Instead of a textual set, some people use the codes in the form of contact cards, so the recipient is less likely to be suspicious of the attitude, but the result will be the same: buggy application that makes any normal activity of the owner impossible.

The flaw affects both Android and iOS users, but it can be more serious on older phones because it can freeze the entire system. In these cases, it may be necessary to manually reset the device, something that not every user knows how to do.

Is zap lock a crime?

Many people believe that sending this combination of malicious codes could be framed as a crime and lead the “funny guy” to prison for up to eight years, as stipulated in Law No. 14.155/2021, which provides for crimes of breach of computer device. In practice, that’s not quite how it works.

Attorney managing the area of ​​digital litigation and data protection at Opice Blum, Bruno and Vainzof Advogados, Alex Santos explains that the practice cannot be included in the aforementioned law because there is no invasion of the computer device or installation of vulnerability. “In any case, it is an illegal conduct. This means that the person responsible for sending the message will be able to respond civilly for the damage caused to the receiver”, explains the expert.

Santos also explains that people who receive this type of material and suffer any damage can call the Judiciary Branch to request compensation. They can ask for reimbursement for amounts spent on cell phone repairs or on the purchase of a new device, if the crash is irreversible. If you stop making sales through WhatsApp, for example, you can also ask for repairs and even in case of psychological problems and disturbances.

Locking the WhatsApp Business of a company or professional that uses the app to do business can lead to problems with the Court (Image: Disclosure/WhatsApp)

“The Marco Civil da Internet (Law nº 12.965/14) provides for the possibility of activating Internet application providers to provide access records and registration data, thus enabling the identification of the message’s sender. possible to continue with the investigation to identify those responsible, even if they used false numbers”, details the lawyer.

Interestingly, the practice of blocking WhatsApp seems to have originated in Brazil. Digital privacy expert Ray Walsh said, in an interview with TechRadar, that the practice started here and has spread to the rest of the world. This phenomenon would have occurred because people started to share the combinations in groups of the app itself and in internet forums.

How to avoid zap lock?

The first tip for those who see the arrival of the code as a notification is not to open WhatsApp. You can access the app from the web version to block the contact and delete the received message, which will prevent the app from crashing the phone. It may be harder to identify the scam if the message comes from a friend, but the recommendation is the same.

Another suggestion is to restrict strangers from adding you to groups. That’s because malicious people can create secret groups, add a hundred contacts and lock them all simultaneously. To avoid a headache, just follow the tutorial below:

Step 1: Access the app’s settings and look for the “Account” option;

Step 2: Tap “Privacy” and scroll to find the “Groups” option;

Step 3: Check the circle next to “My Contacts”;

If you prefer, you can add some options so that people who are not in your contacts can also add them to groups.

Check the option “My contacts” or “My contacts, except” to avoid adding groups of crashes (Image: André Magalhães/Canaltech)

WhatsApp alternatives are immune?

The developers of parallel versions of WhatsApp ensure that their systems have “anti-crash” mechanisms to prevent the user from being affected by the bug. Since this software has no security guarantees, it’s impossible to tell if the statement is true—it’s not worth avoiding a problem in exchange for having messages unprotected or losing your account.

These alternatives do not have authorization from Meta (formerly Facebook Inc.) to work, therefore they are against the rules of the messenger and can even cause the user to be banned. Therefore, using pirated software such as GBWhatsApp, WhatsApp Plus, WhatsApp Aero and WhatsApp Transparent is not recommended as a solution to avoid the phone crash.

WhatsApp says about the zap lock?

Although it is aware of the flaw, WhatsApp has never released any fix aimed at solving the flaw definitively. In early 2021, the iPhone version received a security fix to prevent the zap lock, but that wasn’t enough to count the bugs. When developers find the cause of the failure, criminals change the code and still manage to cause the software to fail.

It is unlikely that WhatsApp will provide a definitive solution to the problem, because new codes appear right away. The official recommendation of the messenger when contacted by Canaltech was to keep the app and the operating system of the device always up to date, so the chance of loopholes reduces considerably and you decrease the chance of falling victim to the crash.