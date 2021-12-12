Find out which are the 3 best foods that help to cure anemia

THE anemia is a disease worryingly, the problem occurs when there is a decrease in red blood cells. Among the main signs of anemia are fatigue, tiredness, nausea and paleness of the face. Therefore, this Sunday, December 12, 2021, the portal homemade tricks, I brought you, the main foods that help to cure anemia.

In the list of main foods that help to cure anemia, there are those based on iron, as this is the main nutrient capable of creating hemoglobin in the blood. already the hemoglobin is the one who carries oxygen throughout the body, thus, both are important for curing anemia.

In addition, to enhance the iron-based foods, it is essential to eat others based on vitamin C, as they improve iron absorption. Consume foods with vitamin C present in the form of natural juice, such as lemon, orange and strawberry, and preferably in the same meal.

Check out the 3 best foods that help cure anemia

Among the main nutrients for the The cure for anemia are vitamins B12, present in red meat. Thus, this food must be consumed at least 3 times a week to help anemia cure. Vitamin B12 is also present in white meats such as chicken and turkey.

Chicken liver and heart are among the best foods to help cure anemia, as they contain a huge amount of vitamin B12. Consume boiled, grilled or included in the cooking of beans for those who cannot eat the chicken giblets.

THE beets have a high iron content, thus, it is an excellent ally in food to fight anemia. Consume the tuber in the form of salads or juices, including mixing the beetroot with the orange helps in the absorption of iron, making the power of that food more potent.

Besides these 3 main foods that help to cure anemia, others can be included in the diet, such as black beans, whole grain bread and dark vegetables. See, then, a video on the YouTube channel Tua Saúde, with more treatment tips for anemia.

