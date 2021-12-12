Find out which is the cheapest control plan: TIM, Vivo or Claro

Yadunandan Singh 1 min ago Business Comments Off on Find out which is the cheapest control plan: TIM, Vivo or Claro 0 Views

Choosing an internet plan can be a little complicated for some consumers, as in addition to having a cheaper control plan, it is important to consider the amount of GB that each operator offers, as well as the benefits and the period that the customer is required to stay in the plan. With that in mind, Minhaoperata prepared for you a comparison between the control plans of TIM, Vivo and Claro.

It is noteworthy that the purpose of this post is not to determine the best plan, but to help consumers choose the most suitable for them in a simpler way, and of course, the cheapest and most cost-effective control plan. In addition, we will take into account monthly plans, as it is the most common among the three operators.

On Vivo’s website, you can find three types of monthly plans: 13GB (8Gb of internet + 5Gb of portability) for R$ 55.99; 12GB (8.5GB of internet + 5GB of portability) for R$59.90 and 14GB (8.5GB of internet + 5GB of portability) for R$70.99. All with free 30-day access to Disney+ and Amazon Prime, as well as unlimited calls and SMS to any operator in Brazil and no loyalty.

On Claro’s website you can find four types of monthly packages: 12 GB (8 GB of the plan + 4 GB of portability) for R$49.99; 20GB (10GB of the plan + 10GB of portability) for R$59.99; 25 GB (10 GB flex plan + 15 GB portability) for 49.99 and 6 GB for R$ 49.99.

READ TOO:

–> TIM, Vivo or Claro: find out which has the greatest internet coverage

–> Claro and TIM cannot surpass Vivo’s market share in 3Q21

–> Claro, Vivo and TIM win national lots in the 3.5 GHz band

The first two require loyalty for 12 months. Flex does not require loyalty, as does the 6GB plan. All have unlimited calls to any operator in Brazil. It is noteworthy that the values ​​of the 12 GB, 20 GB 6 GB plans are automatic debit and digital invoice, in the bank slip, the value increases. While Flex is used for recharge, credit card or automatic debit.

At TIM, there are three plans available: 5GB of the plan + 20GB of bonus for 1 year renewed every month, for R$54.99 on the bill for a 12-month stay; 6GB of the plan + 20GB of bonus for 1 year renewed every month for R$64.99 on the bill for a 12-month stay and 5GB of the plan + 20GB of bonus for 1 year renewed every month for R$49.99 for payment via card of credit for a stay of 12 months. All with unlimited calls and SMS.

Thus, the cheapest control plan will depend on the needs of each consumer. Check the table with the details of the plans offered by operators on their websites:

OperatorPlanValueBenefitsloyalty
Alive13GB (8Gb of internet + 5Gb of portability)BRL 55.99/month30 days of Disney+ and Amazon Prime / Unlimited Calls and SMS / Unlimited WhatsApp, Waze and Moovit Appsno loyalty
Alive12GB (8.5GB of internet + 5GB of portability)BRL 59.90/month30 days of Disney+ and Amazon Prime / Unlimited Calls and SMS / Unlimited WhatsApp, Waze and Moovit Appsno loyalty
Alive14GB (8.5GB of internet + 5GB of portability)BRL 70.99/month30 days of Disney+ and Amazon Prime / Unlimited Calls and SMS / Unlimited WhatsApp, Waze and Moovit Appsno loyalty
sure12GB (8GB plan + 4GB portability)BRL 49.99/monthUnlimited calls / unlimited WhatsApp apps, Waze12 months
sure20GB (10GB plan + 10GB portability)BRL 59.99/monthUnlimited calls / unlimited WhatsApp apps, Waze
Facebook, Instagram and Twitter		12 months
sure25 GB (10 GB of the flex plan + 15 GB of portability)BRL 49.99/monthUnlimited calls / unlimited WhatsApp apps, Waze
Facebook, Instagram and Twitter		no loyalty
sure6 GBBRL 49.99/monthUnlimited calls / unlimited WhatsApp apps, Wazeno loyalty
TIM5GB plan + 20GB bonus for 1 year renewed every monthBRL 54.99/monthUnlimited call and SMS; Unlimited WhatsApp and Messenger App / Facebook, Instagram and Twitter Unlimited for 3 months12 months
TIM6GB plan + 20GB bonus for 1 year renewed every monthBRL 64.99/monthUnlimited calls/ Unlimited WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Messenger calls12 months
TIM5GB plan + 20GB bonus for 1 year renewed every monthBRL 49.99/monthUnlimited call and SMS; Unlimited WhatsApp and Messenger App / Facebook, Instagram and Twitter Unlimited for 3 months12 months

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Check out the new value and the table

THE unemployment insurance it will have a new value as of 2022. This is because …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved