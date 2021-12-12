Find out which is the cheapest control plan: TIM, Vivo or Claro

Choosing an internet plan can be a little complicated for some consumers, as in addition to having a cheaper control plan, it is important to consider the amount of GB that each operator offers, as well as the benefits and the period that the customer is required to stay in the plan. With that in mind, Minhaoperata prepared for you a comparison between the control plans of TIM, Vivo and Claro.

It is noteworthy that the purpose of this post is not to determine the best plan, but to help consumers choose the most suitable for them in a simpler way, and of course, the cheapest and most cost-effective control plan. In addition, we will take into account monthly plans, as it is the most common among the three operators.

On Vivo’s website, you can find three types of monthly plans: 13GB (8Gb of internet + 5Gb of portability) for R$ 55.99; 12GB (8.5GB of internet + 5GB of portability) for R$59.90 and 14GB (8.5GB of internet + 5GB of portability) for R$70.99. All with free 30-day access to Disney+ and Amazon Prime, as well as unlimited calls and SMS to any operator in Brazil and no loyalty.

On Claro’s website you can find four types of monthly packages: 12 GB (8 GB of the plan + 4 GB of portability) for R$49.99; 20GB (10GB of the plan + 10GB of portability) for R$59.99; 25 GB (10 GB flex plan + 15 GB portability) for 49.99 and 6 GB for R$ 49.99.

READ TOO:

–> TIM, Vivo or Claro: find out which has the greatest internet coverage

–> Claro and TIM cannot surpass Vivo’s market share in 3Q21

–> Claro, Vivo and TIM win national lots in the 3.5 GHz band

The first two require loyalty for 12 months. Flex does not require loyalty, as does the 6GB plan. All have unlimited calls to any operator in Brazil. It is noteworthy that the values ​​of the 12 GB, 20 GB 6 GB plans are automatic debit and digital invoice, in the bank slip, the value increases. While Flex is used for recharge, credit card or automatic debit.

At TIM, there are three plans available: 5GB of the plan + 20GB of bonus for 1 year renewed every month, for R$54.99 on the bill for a 12-month stay; 6GB of the plan + 20GB of bonus for 1 year renewed every month for R$64.99 on the bill for a 12-month stay and 5GB of the plan + 20GB of bonus for 1 year renewed every month for R$49.99 for payment via card of credit for a stay of 12 months. All with unlimited calls and SMS.

Thus, the cheapest control plan will depend on the needs of each consumer. Check the table with the details of the plans offered by operators on their websites: