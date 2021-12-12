Find out who Corinthians is responsible for the conversations with staff by Edinson Cavani

Corinthians dreams of the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani, a 34-year-old forward who has only six months with Manchester United and should not remain at the English club. The internship, at this moment, is of interest and consultation. But who is behind these club-side conversations?

The report of my helm he found that, due to the magnitude of the possible hiring, contacts are being made in the administrative building of Parque São Jorge, more precisely on the fifth floor. President Duilio Monteiro Alves is the main person responsible for the conversations with Walter Guglielmone (Cavani’s brother and agent).

The agent also has the help of Adriano Monteiro Alves, his brother and general secretary of the club. Another person being consulted on the subject, due to the financial issues involved, is the club’s marketing and communication superintendent, José Colagrossi Neto.

Adriano Monteiro Alves (middle in the photo) is the club’s general secretary and is always beside his brother Reproduction/Instagram

In other words, dealings with the attacker’s representative are far from the CT. Alessandro (manager) and Roberto de Andrade (soccer director) are at the head of other negotiations – especially exits -, and are only informed of the steps being taken in Parque São Jorge in relation to Cavani.

In time: Corinthians knows the difficulties that a contract of this size bring to negotiations, but, as shown by the my helm, you can count on the help of a new partner who is close to sponsoring the club.

