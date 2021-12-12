Find out who Eliana Marques is, who takes her time at JN

With the departure of Anne Lottermann gives Globe, the station climbed Eliana Marques to take charge of the weather forecast in the National Newspaper. According to the Splash portal, she will have a fixed participation in the journalistic from Monday (13th).

The journalist was hired by Globo in 2007, after working for seven years at TV has, affiliate of the open channel in Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo. Since then, she has commanded the frame in the main national TV news programs on the grid and has already participated in JN.

With 20 years of experience in presenting, reporting and editing TV news, the journalist has also commanded the weather forecast in the first daily edition of SPTV and in Jornal Hoje. Eliana is also the author of the book China’s Economic Miracle: Parallel Between Brazilian and Chinese Growth, launched in 2009. Between 2007 and 2017, she covered financial market movements and produced reports for special programs on the Globe News.

With the presenter’s departure to Jornal Nacional, Jacqueline Brazil assumes the weather forecast of Jornal Hoje. In Bom Dia Brasil and Hora 1, the function will be in charge of James Scheuer. The other information from the communication vehicle is still undefined. Anne Lottermann, on the other hand, accepted the Band’s invitation and will work with Faust Silva in the co-presentation of his new program.