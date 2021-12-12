first impressions of season two

Almost two years after the premiere of the first season of The Witcher, Geralt de Rívia fans will finally see the wizard on screen again. This wait is accompanied by many expectations about the direction the production will take in the new episodes, and in the first six — that the Omelet You’ve already seen, we have contact with a more paternalistic Geralt who is entirely dedicated to taking care of Cirilla, his surprise child. With the end of the wizard’s search for the princess of Cintra, the series found more space to expand its universe and present new (and bigger) problems for the protagonists.

During the first season, fans eagerly followed Geralt de Rívia’s meeting (Henry Cavill) and Princess Cirilla de Cintra (Freya Allan), which only happened in the last episode. Much of the first year revolved around that, and now the plot explores the paternal — and paternalistic — side of Lobo Branco. His every step treads the path of protection, and nothing is more important, causing Ciri’s wishes to be pushed aside at certain times. This positioning by Geralt directly influences the course of the second year, with the bonus of connecting the protagonist to secondary characters.

But don’t expect to find sentimentality only in Geralt. It’s a moment of great tension on all sides. In addition to the ongoing war, a threat greater than anything the protagonists know is about to reveal itself. Emotions are running high, even among the characters that were introduced in the new season. These events make everything pleasantly exaggerated, for both good and bad feelings.

This means that fans can look forward to a more mature and expanded second season. The series no longer depends exclusively on the decisions of the protagonists, and this seems to have made the story gain much more breath and present a universe of possibilities for the future of the plot. The news also includes the evolution of Princess Cirilla’s abilities, as well as the appearance of new and terrifying monsters, such as the famous Leshen.

Yennefer (Anya Shalotra), one of the great protagonists of the first year, had her shine diminished this season. Her steps in the first episodes, although important, did not have the same prominence as those of Geralt and Ciri, but that should change in the seventh episode.

Considering what was presented in the first six episodes, the Netflix hit virtually every bet for the new season. Although the plot is less dark and a little more fantastic than in the first year, the essence of the franchise seems to have been retained. In a production like The Witcher, The finale it is essential to define the quality of each season. If the level presented in the first episodes is maintained, Geralt has everything to ride towards another year of success.

the second season of The Witcher premiere on the day December 17th, on Netflix, with eight episodes of about an hour each. For the second year, well-known characters — and actors — were added to the cast, which already included Cavill, Allan, Chalotra and Joey Batey.