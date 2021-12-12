First Official Thor 4 Image Reveals Mighty Thor’s Look

As we head towards the end of 2021, it’s time to keep an eye on what Marvel is up to fans in the coming year! Among its main releases, we have the long awaited Thor 4!

In addition to presenting us with another adventure of the hero of the Avengers that no one can get bored with, the film will have MUCH MORE. Like the participation of the Guardians of the Galaxy, an ex-Batman as VILLAIN, and of course… the MIGHTY THOR!

Natalie Portman will not only return as Jane Foster, but as the superhero version of her character. With Mjolnir and all, the actress’ return promises to be one of the best things about MCU.

And to add to the hype for Amor e Trovão, the first promotional artwork for the film has just hit the internet. Unveiling Thor’s new uniform, and Jane’s uniform!

In addition to the goats, Valquíria and Korg’s new outfit, in the upper right corner you can see Thor in a more casual outfit. Which had already been revealed before in a photo of the movie sets.

Excited?

Thor 4: Film Signs Spider-Man Composer

Every good hero movie needs a good soundtrack to match. And Marvel’s soundtracks always stand out in their movies, with each hero and villain having their own theme, as well as unforgettable music scenes. And it won’t be different with Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor, in the last few years of the MCU, has been very well presented with epic songs and soundtracks such as Led Zeppelin’s Immigrant Song in his 2019 solo film and the unforgettable scene of Thor arriving in Wakanda in Avengers: Infinite War, where he made the entire cinema from all over the world become a football stadium with so much euphoria.

The new thunder god movie needs to keep up with the quality level of its soundtrack, it’s not now that Michael Giacchino has just joined the film’s team, where he will compose the original soundtrack.

Michael has written for several Marvel films such as Doctor Strange, the 3 Spider-Man movies on MCU, as well as being the composer of the opening song for the Marvel Studios logo, seen and heard in several studio productions since 2016.

Looking forward to another very high quality soundtrack made by Michael Giacchino?

Thor: Love and Thunder it still does not have an official title in Portuguese, as well as a synopsis. But we know that the plot will bring back Jane Foster as Mighty Thor, worthy of Mjolnir. The film also promises to confirm Valkyrie as an LGBT character, bringing a romantic interest to the new Queen of Asgard.

Thor 4 is directed by Academy Award winner Taika Waititi, who writes the screenplay alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone special). Confirmed in the cast are Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) and Taika (Korg) himself. The film was postponed once again, now set to hit theaters on the day. July 8, 2022!

