Flamengo and Palmeiras jump, Galo follows

The Brazilian had a change of face at the top in the last five years with the growth of Flamengo and Palmeiras. Atlético-MG, champion in 2021, remained regular, disputing the top positions. But there was a greater concentration of power between these clubs, with disparity for the others.

To establish how the championship evolved, the blog surveyed the scores of the five most recent editions, and the five previous ones. Thus, it is possible to observe how each team evolved from one period to another.

Galo is the team with the highest score in Serie A in the last ten years. He was already doing good campaigns in the first half of the decade and has remained that way more recently in Serie A. So much so that his score in both periods is very similar (322 in the first five years, 313 in the other five).

But everything else on the table has changed. Flamengo rose to 360 points in five years, against 341 for Palmeiras. For comparison purposes, the rubro-negro team had 267 in the previous period, and the alviverde team only 207 (they spent a year in Serie B).

More than that, it increased the distance from the elite of the pointers to other teams. Flamengo has a difference of 65 points to Grêmio, fourth in the ranking for the last five years. And Galo has 18 points more than Grêmio fans.

In comparison, from 2012 to 2017, there was great balance in the competition for the highest scores. There were five teams with 300 points or more in five years, that is, teams with an average of at least 60 per championship (which can give a place in the G4). Also, among the top nine, there were no differences of more than 15 points.

On a second shelf are teams like Grêmio, Santos, São Pauo, Corinthians and Athletico-PR. Of these, the Grêmio and Alvinegro teams from Parque São Jorge had clear drops in performance. Another with income in descent is the International. The one who actually fell into an abyss was Cruzeiro because of its relegation to Serie B, without being able to return to the elite.

Further down, Bahia, which had gained regularity and was just below the top 10, but its relegation in the current edition will hinder it. Other teams from the Northeast such as Ceará and Fortaleza also appear with more than 100 points in this period.

Vasco, oddly enough, was better in the last five years than in the first half of the decade. But, now, he is already in his second year of Serie B, so he suffered another fall.

See below the two rankings:

Last Five Years Score Ranking (2021-2017)

Flemish – 360

Palm Trees – 341

Atlético-MG – 313

Guild – 295

Saints – 291

São Paulo – 290

Corinthians – 280

Athletic-PR – 272

Fluminense – 256

International – 244

Bahia – 234

Vasco – 189

Ceará – 185

Botafogo – 174

Sport – 167

Fortaleza – 152

Cruise – 146

Chapecoense.- 145

Atlético-GO – 139

Red Bull Bragantino – 109

Score ranking of the previous five years (2012-2016)

Atlético-MG – 322

Guild – 318

Cruise – 314

Corinthians – 312

São Paulo – 300

Saints – 292

Fluminense – 281

International – 272

Flemish – 267

Coritiba – 233

Athletico-PR – 226

Botafogo 209

Palm trees – 207

Sport – 199

Black Bridge – 189

Goiás – 144

Vasco – 143

Chapecoense – 142

Bahia – 132