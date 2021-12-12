Flamengo fans mock Rafinha for Grêmio’s relegation

Grêmio was relegated to Serie B 2022 after making a season that no one expected. The club signed several big names, and at the start of the 2021 season, many pointed to the Tricolor as one of the main favorites for the titles of the season. However, exactly the opposite happened. The team could not fit in and ended up having to deal with the descent.

One of those popular signings was right-back Rafinha, who won titles wherever he went. Flamengo was no different, and the athlete was part of the team that was champion of America in 2019. But the full-back left the team in August 2020 to defend Olympiakos, from Greece, where he stayed for six months, before returning to Brazil and defend the Guild.

The player was even interested in returning to Flamengo, but he couldn’t reach an agreement with the club, and went to Rio Grande do Sul. Many Flamengo players didn’t like it, and with the Grêmio relegation, they took the opportunity to provoke the player on social networks . See the repercussion: