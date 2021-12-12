Flamengo will disburse more than R$ 40 million per defensive midfielder who participated in less than 50% of the games

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Disclosure – Flamengo

In the parallel in which they are looking for a new coach for the 2022 season, Flamengo is articulating behind the scenes their other priorities for the next year. And one of the goals of the carioca rubro-negro is to definitively acquire defensive midfielder Thiago Maia, an athlete who belongs to Lille, from France.

To keep the player, Flamengo will need to spend 7 million euros (R$ 43.9 million at the current price). Although the athlete does not accumulate significant numbers, the club considers him important for the planning of 2022. In a survey carried out by the website “Coluna do Fla”, it was found that Maia has played for more than 50% of the team’s games since his arrival in 2020.

Since his debut, which took place on February 22, 2020, by the state, Thiago Maia has appeared in 60 matches, of which 31 took place this season. During this period, the rubro-negro was in action 144 times. Due to injury alone, he was out on 44 opportunities.

Also according to “Coluna do Fla”, the Rio de Janeiro club intends to purchase the player in four installments of R$1.7 million euros (approximately R$10.9 million). The first quota would be paid in January 2022 and the second in June, while the others should remain for 2023.

