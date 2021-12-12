Flávia chops twins and provokes a hunt · TV News

Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will prove to be a true traitor in The More Life, The Better!. The pole dancer will agree to help Cora (Valentina Bandeira) in a plan with her twin brothers, Leco (André Silberg) and Neco (Carlos Silberg), but will mercilessly chop the blonde duo by handing them over to Conrado (Alex Nader), a criminal.

In the Monday (13) chapter of the seven o’clock soap opera, Flávia will be cornered by the twins, who will explain the sister’s plan — the young woman is in jail, but continues to command blows. The plan is to sleep with the bandit, drug him, and then call Leco and Neco to steal the money the man carries.

By free and spontaneous pressure, the dancer will meet Conrado and begin to seduce him with a pole dance performance. The outlaw will lose his temper and ask the girl to have sex with him right away. “Enough of this! I want you!” he will exclaim, charging at her.

Without pity, Flávia will stick her tongue between her teeth and reveal the farce in which she was included: “I’m not staying with you! It’s all a setup! Cora! Her brothers are in the next room. The plan was very simple. Botava you to sleep, called her brothers. They stole your money. And then…

The bandit will put a gun to the protagonist’s head and promise to end her life. “I’ll fix them. Then I’ll come back to fix you!”, he will threaten.

As soon as Conrado leaves the room, Valentina Herszage’s character will pick up her cell phone to ask for help, but the device will be out of battery. After digging through her rival’s suitcase, she will find a charger and pray the phone will turn on in time. Will she get away with it?

REPRODUCTION/TV GLOBO

Flávia does pole dance on the soap opera at seven

The new seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

The plot tells the story of four protagonists who die in a plane crash and gain a second chance at Death (A Maia). However, they are warned that one of them will die permanently within a year.

