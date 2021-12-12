Former presenter of A Fazenda, Britto Jr shoots hints

Former presenter of The farm, Britto Jr. used social media to publish some indirect this Saturday (11). For netizens, the tweets were related to the reality show on Record TV.

“Realities should be divided into heaven and hell, with the participant being able to be played from one to the other by decision of the public”, began the journalist, who was in charge of the rural reality show from the first to the seventh season, from 2009 to 2014.

“Reality should bring together unemployed artists competing for a spot in an attraction. Suspect Reality should have camera on the director’s body 24 hours a day, as with military police. Keep writing the tips there”, continued.

And completed: “Reality should have a presenter visiting the house live, in person, once a week. Are you taking notes? Today’s last tip: reality must have the presenter at ease replaying previous scenes live with the participants. Make good use of the tips!”, finished.

In the comments, netizens attributed Britto’s speech to the reality show on Record TV. “You were the best presenter on the farm. To this day I haven’t got over his departure. His professionalism was impeccable. I loved your tip, because it’s hard“, said one. “I don’t know how unhappy Carelli manages to go to bed with a clear conscience. So much manipulation that it’s embarrassing, but money speaks louder than man’s character”, wrote another.

