Formula 1 final race time – DCI

The last Formula 1 race has arrived. This Sunday, December 12, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will reveal the great champion of the 2021 season. With free live broadcast throughout Brazil, find out what will be the Formula 1 race schedule next today and how you can follow both on television and online.

Formula 1 race schedule today

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last race of the year, starts at ten o’clock in the morning (10 am), by Brasilia time, this Sunday, December 12, 2021, in the 2021 Formula 1 season.

With exclusivity, BAND will broadcast the title decision live and for free throughout Brazil. However, if you are going to be away from home or prefer to follow it in another way, you can watch it on the BandPlay app, on the official website of the station or even listen to it on the radio, on BandNews FM.

Finally, the rerun can be watched on BandSports from 9:30 pm.

Time: 10 am, Sunday, December 12, 2021

Where to watch: BAND, BandNews FM, Bandplay and the Band website

Hamilton and Verstappen in Formula 1

The Yas Marina Circuit will require 58 laps from the riders with great care and attention in corners. For the race, Pirelli decided to make soft tires available, being C3, C4 and C5.

Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen each have 369.5 points, meaning that whoever wins today’s race will be the grand champion. The Formula 1 title dispute promises a lot of tension, especially after the race in Saudi Arabia.

However, if none of the drivers finishes the race, which can happen due to accidents or crashes, then the FIA ​​stipulates tie-breaking criteria. The official regulation defines that in case of a tie, the driver with the highest number of victories will be the winner. In season 2021, Verstappen has 9 wins to Hamilton’s 8.

The other criteria assess the number of second places, then third and, finally, if no procedure works, then the FIA ​​will nominate the champion.

Discover the Abu Dhabi Trail in 2021

The circuit officially debuted on the Formula 1 calendar in 2009. At first the location was created with the intention of becoming merely a tourist spot in the city. However, the track was only ready at the end of 2009, when it officially became part of the schedule. That year, Jenson Button, a Brawn Mercedes driver, was crowned champion with 95 points, but it was Vettel who won the first race.

In 2021, the circuit underwent changes to receive the last Formula 1 race, one of the fiercest in history.

