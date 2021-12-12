Fourth dose of Pfizer may be needed against Ômicron, executive says

According to a Pfizer executive, a fourth dose of the vaccine may be needed a year after the third to protect against the Ômicron variant.

The company’s CEO, Albert Bourla, commented on a preliminary study done by the drugmaker that showed that three doses of Pfizer are able to neutralize the new strain.

Bourla spoke in an interview with the American channel CNBC. According to him, the research was based on a synthetic copy of the variant and it is necessary to test how this will work in the “real world”. He added that in two weeks, new data will arrive.

“Real-world data will determine whether the three doses are effective and for how long. And if we are going to need a fourth dose”, said the CEO. “With Ômicron, we have to wait and see because we have little information. we may need [da quarta dose] faster,” he added.

With information from The Hill

The CEO argues that the immunizations need to be distributed to countries that are still applying the third dose. Mainly those who will face the winter. “The third already offers good protection”, he highlighted.

He was even excited about the potential of the antiviral pill Paxlovid. The drug must be approved by the US Department of Health and Human Services.

