From player to coach, Alberto Valentim reflects on Athletico’s passion and close relationship with the family | athletico-pr

Athletic Technician, Alberto Valentine fulfills his dream of leading the club that also marked his farewell as a player. The old relationship mobilizes the Minas Gerais family, who will be present in the game against the Atlético-MG on Sunday, at 5:30 pm, at Mineirão, for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final.

The ge visited the coach’s family in Oliveira, 163 km from Belo Horizonte and was received by 10 people. Mother, son, bride, sisters, brother, nieces and nephews.

All reported the anxiety for the weekend game, but also highlighted the human side of Valentine. The heart, as they said, beats stronger for the Hurricane and spread throughout the house.

I always dreamed of him being coach of Athletico. He went through a good phase there, I sympathized with the team, with the city — Margarida do Carmo, mother

After the South American title, against Bragantino, the coach said that “it was the happiest day of his career” precisely because of his connection with Athletico.

Valentim has two spells as an athlete in Hurricane: 1996-99 and 2008-09. The right-back won the state teams in 1998 and 2009. Individually, he was part of the Brasileirão team in 1996.

He hung up his boots at the Arena da Baixada and, four years later, he returned to start a challenge on the edge of the lawn. He became a technical assistant at CT do Caju and later became a coach. Until returning to Athletico this year, he played at Red Bull Brasil, Palmeiras, Vasco, Pyramids-EGI, Avaí, Botafogo and Cuiabá.

I’m athletic because of my dad. I was born in Curitiba, I was raised there, baptized in the Athletico chapel. I really became a fan because of him — Diego Valentine, son

Diego Valentim, son, will be in the two games of the decision. Like him, the bride Gabriela Andrade Gonçalves will be present. She will marry Valentim on December 18, three days after the final at the Arena da Baixada.

