G7 presents united front against Russia in crisis with Ukraine – News

The richest democracies in the world sought, this Saturday (11), to present a united front against an eventual Russian aggression against Ukraine, during a meeting of chancellors held by the United Kingdom in the city of Liverpool, in the north of England.

The G7 meeting, attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts from France, Italy, Germany, Japan and Canada, comes amid international concern that Russia could invade Ukraine. Russia denies having planned any attack.

Ahead of the formal discussions, British Foreign Minister Liz Truss met with Blinken on Friday night, when she expressed deep concern about the increase in Russian troops on the Ukrainian border, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said. United in a statement.

Any incursion by Russia “would be a strategic mistake, with grave consequences,” added the chancellor.

“We need to defend ourselves against the growing threats from hostile actors and we need to come together strongly to face the aggressors who seek to limit the limits of freedom and democracy,” Truss told the chancellors at the beginning of the meeting.

“To do this, we need to have a stronger and more united voice”

Ukraine is at the center of a crisis in Russia’s relations with the West, accusing the Russians of mustering tens of thousands of soldiers in preparation for a possible full-scale military offensive.

Russia accuses Ukraine and the United States of destabilizing behavior and says it needs security guarantees for its own protection.

Copyright © Thomson Reuters.