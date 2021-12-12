Gabigol reveals conversation with Corinthians before closing with Flamengo and praises Alvinegra fans

One of the great names of Flamengo’s team, forward Gabigol revealed that he had been talking to Corinthians before settling on the Rio team. The athlete also praised Fiel when comparing the two fans.

Gabigol was part of his career abroad, but he never hid his desire to return to Brazil. Unable to go to Santos, the striker revealed that he had talked to Corinthians and São Paulo before closing with Flamengo.

“Inter wouldn’t let me do what I wanted. I always wanted to go back to Santos. My desire was always to come to Santos. But Santos at the time was broken, it’s still broken. And then I talked to Corinthians, São Paulo, some other teams. I wanted to go back to Brazil. I had a proposal from Spain, but I wanted to go back to Brazil“, he said in an interview with podcast podcast.

With nine titles won at Flamengo, the striker exposed how the Rio team is very demanding. For this, he made a comparison with Faithful and explained that Corinthians need little to be happy.

“The Corinthians fan is wild. Corinthians doesn’t need much, they have to be one to zero at the end of the game. Flamengo has to be 5-0, 95% ball possession”, pointed out the athlete.

See more at: Corinthians fans.