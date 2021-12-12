Gabigol sends a message after provocation by Atlético player to Flamengo

Credit: Reproduction/YouTube

Flamengo striker Gabigol was one of the guests of this week’s podcast ‘Podpah’. Among the many issues discussed with the red-black shirt 9, it was inevitable not to mention the provocations that happen in the world of football. In the player’s view, these are situations that are part of and see as healthy.

“We need to understand this. I lost the Libertadores final, Felipe Melo was there, he’s my partner, I spoke to him before the game. He did it like that (a gesture that Gabigol uses in goal celebrations) and everything is fine. The guy is not killing anyone, he is not cursing my mother, my father, he is not doing anything. Now, after I win, you need to hang on. Then when I make fun of them they’ll piss off,’ he said.

Gabigol also recalled a recent case after Atlético’s Brazilian title. During the celebrations for the bi-championship, defender Junior Alonso provoked. “Suck it, Flamengo! Suck it!”, said the defender.

“There was a guy from Atlético-MG who was champion now, I think the defender. He ordered it to be taken in the c…Flemish. Junior Alonso, right? Out of nowhere, he’ll have a drink at the c…Flamengo (laughs). The guys there champion. Then Flamengo champion will spend four or five months and I’ll say: ‘Go take it at c…Atlético’. Ah, Gabigol has to be arrested. I have nothing against the other teams, nothing. The guys are champions, they deserve it too”, he said.

Multicampeão with Flamengo, Gabigol and his other teammates stumbled in the main tournaments this year. In addition to Serie A, won by Galo, he ended up being eliminated by Athletico Paranaense in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, and took the vice-championship of the Libertadores da América.

Individually speaking, Gabigol was once again the highlight. With Flamengo’s shirt there were 45 matches and 34 goals scored.

