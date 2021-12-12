Galisteu announces test worth important decision

Adriane Galisteu surprised pedestrians by announcing the last, and most special, test of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) this afternoon. The presenter’s voice came over the speakers in the house, woke up the sleepers and startled everyone with the unusual activity on Saturday.

“Prepare for the last race of the season. I want to let you know that there is a special race for everyone! And I say more: worth awards. Not to mention a very important decision for whoever wins”.

According to her, the race has four stages, will require skill and speed and will be played in pairs. Dynho, who is the farmer of the week, had the right to choose his pair before the other pawns and called MC Gui.

The other six confined then defined the next pairs. Aline stayed with Marina, Rico chose Sthefane and Arcrebiano and Solange were left over and ended up staying together, explaining the division that takes place in the house.

Then, in an urn, the pawns drew the order of participation in the competition. Rico and Sthe took number one, Aline and Marina two, Bil and Sol three and Dynho and Mc Gui four.

The proof is not being broadcast on PlayPlus and will be shown in tomorrow’s edition on RecordTV.