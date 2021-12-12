Gasoline renews high and reaches record level of R$7.49 in Ceará – Victor Ximenes

In less than a month, the gas price in Ceará it renewed its historic maximum. According to a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) for the period between December 5th and 11th, the fuel reached R$ 7.49 in the state. The value was found in Crateús.
The maximum price for fuel suffered high of BRL 0.30 in comparison with the highest value in pumps calculated by the ANP in the previous week, of R$ 7.19. Meanwhile, the average had a very discreet variation from R$ 6.949 to R$ 6.951 in the last week.
O minimum price also rose. If in the week between November 28 and December 4 it was possible to find gasoline at R$ 6.45, this week the consumer in Ceará could not see prices below R$ 6.67 at the pumps – an increase of R$ 0, 22.
strength
In the capital of Ceará, the average, minimum and maximum price kept in the last week compared to the previous week. Gasoline continued to be sold for, on average, R$ 6.96 in establishments in Fortaleza.
The prices indicated by the ANP may have suffered changes from data collection.
RANKING BY CITY (AVERAGE PRICE)
- Itapipoca: BRL 7.17
- Northern Lemon: BRL 7.14
- Crateus: BRL 7.14
- Maracanaú: BRL 6.98
- Fortaleza: BRL 6.96
- Quixadá: BRL 6.90
- Iguatu: BRL 6.88
- Caucaia: BRL 6.88
- Juazeiro do Norte: BRL 6.86
- Crato: BRL 6.77
See detailed prices
CEARÁ
Ranks searched: 182
Average price: BRL 6.95
Minimum price: BRL 6.67
Maximum price: BRL 7.49
CAUCAIA
Ranks searched: 21
Average price: BRL 6.88
Minimum price: BRL 6.84
Maximum price: BRL 6.99
CRATEUS
Ranks searched: 7
Average price: BRL 7.14
Minimum price: BRL 7.07
Maximum price: BRL 7.49
CRATO
Ranks searched: 10
Average price: BRL 6.77
Minimum price: BRL 6.69
Maximum price: BRL 6.94
STRENGTH
Ranks searched: 101
Average price: BRL 6.96
Minimum price: BRL 6.67
Maximum price: BRL 6.99
IGUATU
Ranks searched: 9
Average price: BRL 6.88
Minimum price: BRL 6.88
Maximum price: BRL 6.89
ITAPIPOCA
Ranks searched: 6
Average price: BRL 7.17
Minimum price: BRL 7.16
Maximum price: BRL 7.19
JUAZEIRO DO NORTH
Ranks searched: 10
Average price: BRL 6.86
Minimum price: BRL 6.69
Maximum price: BRL 7.05
NORTHERN LIME
Ranks searched: 5
Average price: BRL 7.14
Minimum price: BRL 7.13
Maximum price: BRL 7.14
MARACANAÚ
Ranks searched: 10
Average price: BRL 6.98
Minimum price: BRL 6.93
Maximum price: BRL 6.99
QUIXADA
Ranks searched: 3
Average price: BRL 6.90
Minimum price: BRL 6.79
Maximum price: BRL 6.95