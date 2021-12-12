Germans will need fourth dose of vaccine, expert says | World

THE president of the German Association of General Practitioners, Ulrich Weigeldt, said that the Germany will probably have to organize a vaccination campaign against the Covid-19 for a fourth booster dose next year, aiming to control the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In an interview published this Saturday (11/12) by the newspaper Bild, the expert said that booster doses will likely be needed from mid 2022 onwards..

Brazilians living in Germany report concern about Covid’s 4th wave

European countries cancel year-end parties due to fourth wave of Covid

The country’s vaccination campaign has gradually picked up speed since it was restarted to administer booster doses. A fourth wave of covid-19 massively increased the rate of infections, causing successive records in contamination statistics.

THE emergence of the omicron variant, which is already present in Germany, contributed to further complicate the picture“Our expectation is that this mutation will slowly become the dominant variant by the beginning of next year,” said the president of the German Association of Intensive Care Medicine (DIVI), Gernot Marx, in an interview with the newspaper Passauer Neue Presse.

This Wednesday, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said results of an initial study of the effectiveness of their vaccine against omicron showed that a third dose of the inoculant provides broad protection against the strain..

Fourth dose along with flu vaccine

According to data released this Friday by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the German agency for disease prevention and control, around 1.1 million Germans have received their third covid-19 vaccine since the middle of last year. Thus, currently about 20% of German adults are fully vaccinated with a booster dose.

At German public health officials hope this booster campaign can gather speed as winter approaches, so that further restrictions and lockdown measures can be avoided.