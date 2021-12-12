Gkay discovers that he won a watch worth almost R$ 60 thousand at ‘Farofa’

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 mins ago

Kayane plaster, More known as Gkay, hostess of the ‘Gkay stuff‘, which has been so successful in recent days, revealed that she was shocked to discover that she had won a Rolex watch, valued at just over R$59,000, as a birthday present.

“I was looking at the presents I got at ‘Farofa’… Guys, I swear, it seems like a joke. I got a Rolex. I don’t know what to say because I won a Rolex”, said the influencer in a series of stories on Instagram.

“Before opening it, I said, ‘Oh, it must be meme.’ When I opened it, the clock was inside [da caixa]. A Rolex!” she repeated, perplexed. Then she sent a message to Shirleyson Kaisser, who gave it to her: “Kaisser, my son… Guys, when this man’s birthday comes, what, for God’s sake? I do not know what to say. Kaisser, I’ll just send you a souvenir, okay, yours? I don’t know what I do with a thing like that.”

“I considered selling, okay? I won’t deny it to you,” he laughed. “I considered selling to pay my bills. No, I’m kidding, it’s a gift, right? I won’t sell,” he continued.

“What if I order a fake one and sell this one to pay the bills?”, he asked. “I’m kidding, guys, kidding! For God’s sake, I would never do that! It was just a vague idea that crossed my mind. A very vague idea. I’ll keep it here, put it in the safe here. God defend me”, he concluded.

The model Gkay won is the Oyster Perpetual Lady-Datejust in oystersteek steel and yellow gold.

