Gkay reveals that he stayed with João Guilherme in Farofa’s dark room: ‘I put security at the door’

Gkay did not go from zero to zero in his Farofa, which took place over three days at a hotel in Fortaleza, Ceará, this week. And the birthday girl ended up delivering that she stayed with João Guilherme during the event, but far from the eyes of the other guests.

“There was a moment when I dragged João to the dark room and put a security guard at the door, watching for no one to come in. But we were just kissing and making out, we didn’t have sex inside,” said Gkay in the podcast Poddelas.

João Guilherme with Viih Tube at Farofa Photo: reproduction/ instagram

The owner of Farofa revealed that she already wanted to stay with the son of the singer Leonardo. The 19-year-old boy, ex-boyfriend of Larissa Manoela, was one of the 20 guests Gkay invited to the party with, let’s say, ulterior motives:

“I broke my celibacy. There was a list of farofa and the list I wanted to pick up. So, to start a conversation with the boy, I called him to go to Farofa. When I arrived at the party, there were about 20 boys who I called to pick me up. But I couldn’t handle it. I called all the classes, soccer player, doctor, tiktoker… I went to every state in Brazil. Everyone was there anyway”, she explains, despite saying that she couldn’t handle her list, she didn’t sleep alone: ​​”I managed to give care and woke up the next day, very sorry, because I’m dead. Then, you wake up and there are already a lot of people, makeup artist, stylist expelling the boys”.