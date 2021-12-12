Globo reporter for 16 years wins lawsuit against Rio broadcaster | Sport



Published 12/11/2021

Rio – Former reporter for SporTV, Bruna Gosling marked an epoch on closed TV at Grupo Globo by being one of the great names in sports coverage on the channel. From 2003 to 2019 at the network, Bruna won a court battle against the company this Friday. The communicator requested an accumulated value of around R$ 20 thousand for her extra duties and attributions.

According to information from the Notícias da TV portal, the journalist reported an alleged accumulation of functions within the Newsroom’s activities. In addition, she requested an overtime group. Bruna claimed to have work for a certain period of time as a Legal Entity – that is, until being hired by her work card and valid in CLT, she did not have certain benefits under the law.

Bruna arrived at SportTV in 2003 as a production assistant. Among other assignments, as a reporter, she ended her stint as program editor in 2019. Bruna Gosling participated in several broadcasts of major events. The communicator alleges that she served 16 years without registration.

That’s because, according to her, there were other functions assigned, but not paid. She would have changed position within the Newsroom without due increase for such a change. In a lawsuit at the 1st Civil Court of Rio de Janeiro, she won two of the five requests to court. The initial request was that she still earn around R$ 50 thousand in compensation (which was denied). Both parties can appeal the decision.