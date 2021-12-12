Globo’s Passport to Freedom was recorded in English

Any search that is done on Aracy de Carvalho will take you to the first big statement about her: she was the writer’s wife Guimaraes Rosa, who at the time of World War II was also vice-consul in Germany and who, with that, enabled his wife to take up a position in the Brazilian consulate in the country. It was from there that Aracy supposedly set up a secret scheme and began issuing passports to Jews who wanted to escape the Nazi regime. Thus, she won the title of heroine, or, as the title of Globo’s new miniseries said until September of that year, “Anjo de Hamburgo”.

Passport to Freedom it started to be produced before the pandemic, stopped for a year when it started and started again afterwards. The director Jayme Monjardim (known for productions with female protagonists as Olga and maysa), said at the release conference that this is the consolidation of his career: “I always say that stories look for their tellers. I am happy to have been chosen to tell such important female stories throughout my career. The miniseries debuting this December makes us think how good it is to show the example of someone who did something for others without asking for anything in return”.

Aracy is lived by sophie charlotte; and her husband, Guimarães Rosa, by Rodrigo Lombardi. The cast still has international names like Peter Ketnath and Stefan Winert, which make up Globo’s first major partnership with an international studio. That’s why the miniseries was all spoken in English and will be aired with dubbing. “Halfway through the series, the series changed from Portuguese to English, to enable the partnership with Sony”, Sophie told the press conference. “It was a challenge, because it’s one thing to speak another language, it’s another thing to act in it”.

While Sophie claimed to have devoured everything she found about Aracy, Rodrigo preferred another approach: “I stuck to the facts. I preferred not to rely on prosody or visual material. I stick to the facts and build the character based on it”.

“The João Guimarães Rosa who met this warrior was ‘just a guy’. That, in love with everything that was passionate, enough [depois, ao Brasil] and later becomes one of the greatest authors of all time. It is impossible to believe that he wrote everything he wrote without remembering what he experienced in World War II. This story is so rich”, he completed.

Amidst the excitement with the final result, the threat of contestation hangs over the production. In September of that year, historical evidence came to light that the Brazilian consulate did not interfere in absolutely anything and that Aracy would not even be able to grant passports to Jews, since the consulate only issued visas. The “bomb” would have resulted in the change of title, taking the name “angel” from Aracy and focusing only on the bureaucratic issue. Although no one involved with the miniseries confirms the relationship between the title and the contestation, it all seems to be too big a coincidence.

The author Mario Teixeira was categorical about: “Theories that there was no heroine are just as questionable. We have important testimonials that are much more relevant to us. Her actions transcended the work of an employee and became a humanitarian saga. I hope that, starting today, Aracy will be known by her own name”. Both he and Monjardim denied any influence the new records might have on the work.

Passport to Freedom is Globo’s first production in partnership with Sony Pictures Televison, created by Mario Teixeira and written by Mario Teixeira and Rachel Anthony, with artistic direction by Jayme Monjardim, directed by Seani Soares and produced by Samantha Santos, Mariana Pinheiro and Fabiana Moreno . Executive production is by Silvio de Abreu, Monica Albuquerque, Elisabetta Zenatti and Rachel Anthony.

The dubbed version will air from the 20th, on Globo (with SAP key). The dubbed and subtitled versions will also be available on Globoplay.