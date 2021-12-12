Goal by Renato Augusto voted the most beautiful of the 2021 Brazilian; see full vote

The Brazilian Championship has come to an end, but the feats accomplished during the 38 rounds are still highlighted. In the competition for the most beautiful goal of the competition, Renato Augusto played until the end with Michael, from Flamengo, but got the better of it.

In a poll conducted by Globe Sports.with, Timão’s shirt 8’s goal against Grêmio received 28.31% of the votes. The ball in the upper corner of the Gauchos’ net happened in the penultimate round, at Neo Química Arena, and was responsible for the draw. In addition, it made it difficult for Vagner Mancini’s team to remain in Serie A.

In the dispute for the most beautiful goal title, Michael, from Flamengo, ended the vote with 28.22%, 0.9% less than the Corinthians midfielder. The accomplished feat guaranteed the victory of the team from Rio against Chapecoense at Maracanã, in the 11th round.

In addition to these two, another 12 goals were in contention. In this list, there was another player from the Parque São Jorge club. Róger Guedes participated with the goal that gave the victory to Timão against Cuiabá. The decisive ball of shirt 123, however, was the second least voted.

In all, Renato Augusto scored four goals in this second spell at the club alvinegro. The midfielder has played in 21 games, participating in 11 wins, five draws and five defeats for the East Zone team.

Check out the dispute for the most beautiful goal of the 2021 Brasileirão

Renato Augusto, from Corinthians, against Grêmio: 28.31% Michael, from Flamengo, against Chapecoense: 28.22% Mikael, from Sport, against Atlético-GO: 11.13% Jhonata Robert, from Grêmio, against São Paulo: 6.97% Andreas Pereira, from Flamengo, against Juventude: 6.36% Hulk, from Atlético-MG, against Juventude: 4.99% Rodallega, from Bahia, against Bragantino: 4.08% Gustavo Scarpa, from Palmeiras, against Bahia: 3.28% Benítez, from São Paulo, against Fortaleza: 1.45% Aderlan, from Bragantino, against Flamengo: 1.37% Nacho Fernández, from Atlético-MG, against Atlético-GO: 1.16% Douglas Costa, from Grêmio, against Sport: 1.01% Róger Guedes, from Corinthians, against Cuiabá: 0.94% Igor Gomes, from São Paulo, against Inter: 0.73%

