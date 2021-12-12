Goalkeeper Caique França says goodbye to Corinthians after 18 years: “Every player wants to play” | corinthians

Caique França spent more time inside Corinthians than outside Corinthians. Now 26 years old, the goalkeeper arrived at the club when he was just eight years old and crossed all of Timon’s youth categories.

As a professional, he dealt with the burden and bonus of having around one of the greatest idols in the history of Timão. He learned a lot from Cássio, but he struggled to get out of the shadow of shirt 12.

Caique França, Corinthians goalkeeper

With only 15 games for the main team of Timão, but important achievements in his curriculum, he says goodbye to the club with a feeling of gratitude and in search of more opportunities.

The goalkeeper’s contract expires on the 31st and will not be renewed.

– It’s great to be at a club like Corinthians, but the player also needs to play, so much so that last year I went to the West to pick up luggage. Every player wants to play, and the goalkeeper is more difficult. I’m looking for a new challenge, playing a season. It’s going to be good for me, I’m new, it’s important to try my place elsewhere. When you have a reference in the position, it’s difficult to play, especially with Cássio, who takes care of himself and is always playing – commented Caíque, in an interview with ge.

Caíque’s last game for Corinthians was in 2019, in a 4-1 defeat by Flamengo, in a game in which Cássio was substituted in pain at the end of the second half. The game marked the fall of Fábio Carille in that Brasileirão. The most important game of his life, however, was two years ago.

Timão was fighting for the 2017 Brazilian title. Cássio was called up by Tite for friendlies that would be important to define the list of the World Cup in Russia. Walter became the holder in the 1-0 victory against Athletico-PR, he even took a penalty, but got injured in stoppage time.

Corinthians x Avaí with Caique França, in 2017

It fell to Caíque, aged 22, to be the starter in the 1-0 victory against Avaí and in the 3-1 victory against Fluminense, in the game that defined the Brazilian title for Timão that season (remember the video above).

– Fluminense’s game was the most remarkable within the club. A Brazilian was worth, we started the game losing, we go to the break losing, Arena full. It was one of the most memorable moments.

Check out a chat about Caique França’s past and future below:

ge: How was your start at Corinthians?

Caique: – I arrived at the club when I was eight years old and now I’m 26. I arrived in futsal first, then I stayed in futsal and on the field. At about 13 or 14 years old, I was alone in the countryside. Practically a lifetime. I have a whole family from Corinthians, my mother is from Corinthians.

What is your feeling at this end of contract?

– The feeling is of gratitude, often things don’t happen the way we want, cycles start and end, this was one that ended. I was very successful from the ground up, I didn’t play as much in the pro, but I was present in some titles. It’s a thank you.

At 26, is it time to look for a team to start?

– When you go up to professional, you have all the happiness, the media, but over the years you want to play, this is natural in every athlete’s life. Not just a goalkeeper, but in any position. You have to look for space, even if it’s in another club.

What were the most memorable moments at Timão?

– The title of the Copa São Paulo (2015) was very relevant. At the base, I won two Copinhas (2012 and 2015), Paulista, Brasileiro, practically everything. In professional terms, the 2017 title was remarkable. Cassio was on the national team, Walter got hurt. I played Fluminense’s game, the title, the most remarkable within the club.

Cassio is now 34 years old. Within the group, can you see who will be his future successor?

– I have no idea, it’s hard to bet, you know how football is, it comes and goes, the transfer market, it’s hard to talk about a next goalkeeper. We followed Walter in immediate reserve for a long time, Danilo Fernandes passed, Julio Cesar, and Cássio is still new as a goalkeeper, he can go up to 40.

– Everyone is very level there, because the way they work is the same for everyone, everyone is dedicated, there’s nothing to talk about one and the other.

How is Cassio on a daily basis?

– He helps a lot in everyday life, especially with the younger ones, talks, corrects, guides in training. I’ve known him since he arrived, we developed a friendship, at the end of Brasileirão he wished me good luck, said I could call and we said goodbye.

And how do you see recent criticisms of Cassio’s performance?

– Criticism in football and in a big club happens constantly, sometimes for no reason. I cling to something Cassio says: you have to watch numbers. Corinthians has one of the best defenses (Brasileirão’s second), he has great numbers, sometimes people exaggerate and take him on his feet, but it has to do with the position he occupies, it’s a reference, everything weighs in, when it goes well and when it goes wrong. It’s highly praised or sometimes it’s not even a failure, and people fall for criticism, it’s normal for fans. But over the years, Cássio has been very regular, he fails little, that’s what he said, if you look at the numbers there’s not much discussion, he’s among the best in Brazil.

Cássio, Caique, Donelli, Guilherme and Alan: the goalkeepers of the Corinthians professional team

Where are you going to play in 2022?

– I’m talking to my agents, I don’t have anything concrete, I’m going to see the proposals and make the best decision.

Do you have a message for the fan?

– I just have to thank, the fan was very supportive when I entered, I want to say my thanks to the fans and to everyone who worked with me, I have a feeling of gratitude. I leave with a feeling of accomplishment, I did everything in my power, whoever knows me knows how much I dedicate myself, take care of myself and train. It’s a cycle that ends naturally, I don’t have a tantrum, I go out the front door, I thanked everyone in CT.

