GOL joins the LGBT Chamber and expands its activities for diversity in the company and society





GOL Linhas Aéreas is the newest member of the LGBT Chamber of Commerce and Tourism of Brazil, a non-profit association committed to disseminating a culture of respect for sexual and gender diversity, and promoting inclusive business for commercial purposes.

The objective of the partnership is to expand the Company’s performance in the area of ​​diversity, ensuring an environment, both internally and with Clients and partners, in line with good practices within the theme. Under the agreement, meetings will be held with the company to raise awareness about the LGBTQIA+ cause.

“The Company takes advantage of the day of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to communicate this partnership, which will be very important to expand our participation in the cause of diversity and positively impact our Clients and Employees. GOL was the first airline to become gay friendly in Brazil and to join the entity. The company, which aims to be “First for All”, has diversity in its DNA and has always expressed its support for the entire LGBTQIA+ community, in the search for equal rights, space and respect in society”, says Jean Nogueira, Executive Director of People and Culture of GOL Linhas Aéreas.

The LGBT Chamber offers, directly or indirectly, guidance, support, training, spaces for exchange, promotion and improvement of businesses that involve the community. The institution also encourages studies, research and promotes events that can increase knowledge about the LGBTQIA+ audience.

“We are very proud to announce GOL Linhas Aéreas as the first airline associated with the LGBT Chamber. We will work with the company to promote the encouragement of more inclusive practices. A partnership that will certainly be a reference for the entire airline industry”, celebrated Otavio Furtado, Director of Tourism at the LGBT Chamber.

Information about GOL Linhas Aéreas



