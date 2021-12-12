GOL joins the LGBT Chamber and expands its activities for diversity in the company and society

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on GOL joins the LGBT Chamber and expands its activities for diversity in the company and society 8 Views


GOL Linhas Aéreas is the newest member of the LGBT Chamber of Commerce and Tourism of Brazil, a non-profit association committed to disseminating a culture of respect for sexual and gender diversity, and promoting inclusive business for commercial purposes.

The objective of the partnership is to expand the Company’s performance in the area of ​​diversity, ensuring an environment, both internally and with Clients and partners, in line with good practices within the theme. Under the agreement, meetings will be held with the company to raise awareness about the LGBTQIA+ cause.

“The Company takes advantage of the day of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to communicate this partnership, which will be very important to expand our participation in the cause of diversity and positively impact our Clients and Employees. GOL was the first airline to become gay friendly in Brazil and to join the entity. The company, which aims to be “First for All”, has diversity in its DNA and has always expressed its support for the entire LGBTQIA+ community, in the search for equal rights, space and respect in society”, says Jean Nogueira, Executive Director of People and Culture of GOL Linhas Aéreas.

The LGBT Chamber offers, directly or indirectly, guidance, support, training, spaces for exchange, promotion and improvement of businesses that involve the community. The institution also encourages studies, research and promotes events that can increase knowledge about the LGBTQIA+ audience.

“We are very proud to announce GOL Linhas Aéreas as the first airline associated with the LGBT Chamber. We will work with the company to promote the encouragement of more inclusive practices. A partnership that will certainly be a reference for the entire airline industry”, celebrated Otavio Furtado, Director of Tourism at the LGBT Chamber.

Information about GOL Linhas Aéreas


About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Corn prices rose a little during the week

Corn prices in Chicago rose slightly during the week, approaching again the ceiling of $6.00/bushel. …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved